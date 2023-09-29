AMC Plus is getting an ad-supported subscription tier

AMC Networks says it’s introducing an ad-supported version of its AMC Plus streaming service. The plan will cost $4.99 per month and provide users access to the same content library as the $8.99 ad-free version.

According to the press release, the service’s “light” ad load will be limited to “less than five minutes per hour.” Series and films included on AMC Plus include The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Dark Winds, and Interview with a Vampire, as well as classics like Mad Men. The ad-supported version will also enable access to Shudder, Sundance Now, and IFC Films Unlimited.

“This ad-supported version of AMC+ gives consumers more flexibility while bringing ads to the only piece of our distribution ecosystem that wasn’t already ad-supported,” Kim Kelleher, chief commercial officer of AMC Networks, said in a statement.

It’s unsurprising to see AMC Plus join the ad-supported bandwagon as streaming services look for new ways to grow their subscriber bases. Streaming services like Max, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix have all announced similar ad-supported plans. Meanwhile, FAST — free ad-supported television — services are also on the rise.