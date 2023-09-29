It’s only been months since the implosion of OceanGate’s Titan tourist submersible, but Hollywood producers are already working on a film based on the incident. MindRiot Entertainment will make the film, with E. Brian Dobbins (The Blackening, Black-ish) serving as co-producer, according to a report from Deadline.

The movie will follow the events that took place before, during, and after the Titan’s implosion, Deadline reports. In June, the Titan submersible set off on a journey to tour the wreckage of the Titanic at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean. After losing contact with the surface, the US Coast Guard found that the Titan experienced a “catastrophic implosion” on the way down, killing all five passengers on board, including the CEO of OceanGate, Stockton Rush.

MindRiot’s Justin MacGregor and Jonathan Keasey will co-write the upcoming film. “Our film will not only honor all those involved in the submersible tragedy, and their families, but the feature will serve as a vessel that also addresses a more macro concern about the nature of media today,” Keasey says in a statement to Deadline.