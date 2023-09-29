The co-founder of a collapsed crypto hedge fund was arrested in Singapore

Su Zhu, the co-founder of the collapsed crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC), was arrested in Singapore on Friday. Zhu was taken into custody while attempting to leave the country from Singapore’s Changi Airport, as reported earlier by Bloomberg.

Teneo, the liquidation firm in charge of liquidating 3AC’s assets, says it received a committal order against Zhu after he failed to comply with a court order that compelled him to cooperate with the liquidation process. That committal order directs Singaporean police to arrest Zhu and hold him in prison for four months. Teneo says it obtained a “similar” committal order for 3AC’s other co-founder, Kyle Davies.