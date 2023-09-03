Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Disney blames Charter for the ESPN blackout

Disney blames Charter for the ESPN blackout

/

As Disney figures out the future of ESPN, streaming, and cable, its channels are blacked out on Spectrum in a carriage dispute.

By Wes Davis, a weekend editor who covers the latest in tech and entertainment. He has written news, reviews, and more as a tech journalist since 2020.

|

Share this story

The Disney script logo inside a larger, cropped Disney “D” on a red background. The letters are white.
The Verge

Last week, Disney blocked Charter’s Spectrum cable from accessing channels like ABC and ESPN over a disagreement between the two companies over new financial terms. Today, Disney says in a blog post that although Charter “claims to value Disney’s direct-to-consumer services,” it is “demanding these different services for free.”

With cable gradually losing customers and Disney openly musing about selling ESPN on its own as a streaming channel, Charter wanted to include Disney’s streaming apps with its subscriptions. The blackout comes during a weekend when high-profile sports events like the US Open and big college football games are happening (not to mention the first NFL games start next weekend).

An image of a chart from Charter saying what’s wrong with the current video ecosystem.
Charter says Disney only has itself to blame for a video ecosystem that doesn’t work, driving up the prices for streaming and pulling content from cable.
Screenshot: Wes Davis / The Verge

In a document Charter published alongside its Friday investor call, it writes that it proposed “bundling ad-supported DTC apps with packaged linear products.” The company says that streaming is unsustainable, leading to pricier ad-free packages and new ad-supported ones — That’s just the thing streaming was supposed to save us from, but instead seems to be what we’re destined for.

Other cable companies have taken a different path in dealing with cable’s decline. Frontier and WOW!, for instance, both said to heck with it this year and essentially became YouTube TV vendors.

More from Tech