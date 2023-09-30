The Humane Ai Pin makes its debut on the runway at Paris Fashion Week

It’s Paris Fashion Week, and Humane was designer Coperni’s latest buzzy tech name to be included . Humane’s Ai Pin — a device we’ve so far only seen in silhouette on the company’s website or peeking out of Humane co-founder Imran Chaudhri’s breast pocket in a TED demo earlier this year — was pinned on the clothes of multiple Coperni models during its presentation. And it’s a rounded-corner square thing that makes me think just a little of a Star Trek: TNG-style communicator.

The Coperni showcase doesn’t answer our many questions about the device since nobody seems to have used it on the runway as far as we can tell, but at least we know basically what it will look like now. We still have no real idea how self-contained it is, whether it supports third-party apps, or how you interact with it generally. Those questions will be important, especially with potential competition on the way from Chaudhri’s former Apple colleague Jony Ive and OpenAI.