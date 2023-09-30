Skip to main content
The Humane Ai Pin makes its debut on the runway at Paris Fashion Week

Humane’s post-smartphone personal tech was in full view, pinned on Naomi Campbell’s and other models’ clothes on the catwalk.

By Wes Davis, a weekend editor who covers the latest in tech and entertainment. He has written news, reviews, and more as a tech journalist since 2020.

Close-up shot of a white Ai Pin on a grayish white jacket lapel.
The Humane Ai Pin, up-close on a model at coperni’s Ready to Wear show during Paris Fashion Week, September 29th, 2023.
Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

It’s Paris Fashion Week, and Humane was designer Coperni’s latest buzzy tech name to be included. Humane’s Ai Pin — a device we’ve so far only seen in silhouette on the company’s website or peeking out of Humane co-founder Imran Chaudhri’s breast pocket in a TED demo earlier this year — was pinned on the clothes of multiple Coperni models during its presentation. And it’s a rounded-corner square thing that makes me think just a little of a Star Trek: TNG-style communicator.

The Coperni showcase doesn’t answer our many questions about the device since nobody seems to have used it on the runway as far as we can tell, but at least we know basically what it will look like now. We still have no real idea how self-contained it is, whether it supports third-party apps, or how you interact with it generally. Those questions will be important, especially with potential competition on the way from Chaudhri’s former Apple colleague Jony Ive and OpenAI.

Anyway, here are some more pictures and videos from the showcase, starting with a close video of Naomi Campbell wearing it, from Vogue’s TikTok account:

A close-up of a model, from the neck down, showing the Humane AI pin on their tan jacket’s broad lapel.
A model wearing the Humane Ai Pin during Coperni’s show on September 29th in Paris.
Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
A close-up of the Humane Ai Pin pinned to a model’s pants, just below their belt .
A close-up of the Humane Ai Pin from Coperni’s showcase, at the Paris Fashion Week show on September 29th, 2023.
Photo by Justin Shin/Getty Images

