The weekend bore some good news for PC gamers wanting to get in on the Playstation 5 exclusive Final Fantasy XVI JRPG. During the “Voices From Valisthea” panel at PAX West on Sunday, Final Fantasy XVI producer Naoki Yoshida announced that a PC port is currently in development for the latest addition to the Final Fantasy video game franchise, alongside two paid DLC expansions.
No details have been provided regarding a potential release date for the port or DLC, though at least one of the planned expansions will seemingly be set in Valisthea — the regional setting for Final Fantasy XVI. “I hope to be able to give you more information on both the upcoming DLC and the PC version before the end of the year, so please stay tuned,” said Yoshida in a video message during the panel.
Yoshida also announced that a free update is now available to download that adds several new cosmetic items to game like character costumes and weapon skins, alongside some minor bug fixes. You can read the full release patch notes for the update here if you want further details.
With a PC port now confirmed to be in the works, there’s a chance that we could eventually see Final Fantasy XVI released for the Xbox Series X|S platform. Sure, it’s currently being pitched as a PS5 exclusive, but according to an ad for the console (seen via IGN), that deal may only be limited to six months. Older titles like Final Fantasy XV have already been released on Xbox consoles, with the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV finally expected to join them sometime in Spring 2024. Square Enix and Microsoft’s Phil Spencer have previously claimed they want to bring more Square Enix games to the Xbox platform, so there’s certainly a case for it — even if nothing official has been confirmed yet.