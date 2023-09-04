The Audi Q6 E-tron has three screens lighting up the entire dashboard

The Audi Q6 E-tron comes with not one, but three screens tacked on its dashboard. As you can see in the first images of the electric vehicle’s interior, the three-screen setup — dubbed the “Digital Stage”— stretches from the driver’s side to the front passenger, with each display sporting different sizes and features.

The driver gets two displays nestled within a free-standing hub that gently curves on both sides. While the 11.9-inch screen dedicated to the gauge cluster and other vehicle information sits directly in front of the driver, it connects to a 14.5-inch touch infotainment display that extends beyond the right side of the steering wheel. Audi says “special ambient lighting” makes the setup “appear to float” at night.

Passengers gete a 10.9-inch screens for movies and infotainment controls. Image: Audi

In addition to those two displays, the front passenger gets a 10.9-inch screen for audio and navigation controls, along with the ability to watch movies during a drive. The passenger’s display also comes with a privacy mode that shields the screen from the driver to avoid distracting them.

Here’s the outside of the Audi Q6 E-tron. Image: Audi

Some other high-tech features coming to the Q6 E-tron include 22 speakers powered by a Bang & Olufsen sound system. There’s even an augmented reality heads-up display (HUD) on the windshield that shows things such as speed, traffic signs, and navigation information.