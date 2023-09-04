The Audi Q6 E-tron has three screens lighting up the entire dashboard

The Audi Q6 E-tron comes with not one, but three screens tacked on its dashboard. As you can see in the first images of the electric vehicle’s interior, the three-screen setup — dubbed the “Digital Stage”— stretches from the driver’s side to the front passenger, with each display sporting different sizes and features.
The driver gets two displays nestled within a free-standing hub that gently curves on both sides. While the 11.9-inch screen dedicated to the gauge cluster and other vehicle information sits directly in front of the driver, it connects to a 14.5-inch touch infotainment display that extends beyond the right side of the steering wheel. Audi says “special ambient lighting” makes the setup “appear to float” at night.
In addition to those two displays, the front passenger gets a 10.9-inch screen for audio and navigation controls, along with the ability to watch movies during a drive. The passenger’s display also comes with a privacy mode that shields the screen from the driver to avoid distracting them.
But Audi isn’t the only EV maker that’s putting giant touchscreens across their vehicle’s entire dashboard. Mercedes stuck a 56-inch touchscreen inside its EQS SUV, and it even showed off a giant digital dashboard for its 2024 E-Class vehicles. There’s also a pretty sizeable 34-inch display in the Lucid Air, and the circular display that’s front-and-center on this all-electric Mini Cooper’s dash.
Some other high-tech features coming to the Q6 E-tron include 22 speakers powered by a Bang & Olufsen sound system. There’s even an augmented reality heads-up display (HUD) on the windshield that shows things such as speed, traffic signs, and navigation information.
The Q6 E-tron also features a “self learning” voice assistant that you can trigger by saying “Hey Audi.” Over time, Audi says its assistant will learn your behavior, allowing it to make automatic suggestions or adjustments to certain controls, like seat temperature. We don’t know much about what’s powering the Audi Q6 E-tron just yet, but we’ll likely hear more soon, as it’s expected to hit the road sometime next year.