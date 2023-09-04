Meta’s next Quest Pro might be a team-up with LG

A Korean news report suggests Meta is partnering with LG to release a successor to its high-end Quest Pro virtual reality headset in 2025. As spotted by UploadVR, Maeil Business Newspaper writes that Meta has struck a deal for a joint venture with LG. The resulting headset is rumored to be priced at around $2,000 and use LG displays, as well as other parts from LG subsidiaries like LG Innotek. Maeil Business Newspaper furthermore claims Meta will release a low-end Quest headset in 2024 that could cost under $200.

Meta didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from The Verge, and some of the details of the report seem unintuitive. $200 would be a major price drop for the consumer Quest; the Quest 2 sells for $299 after Meta briefly attempted to raise the price, and the upcoming Quest 3 was announced at $499. The report also says the new high-end headset will be called the “Meta Quest 4 Pro,” which would break Meta’s current convention of keeping the Quest and Quest Pro lineup numbering separate.

Conversely, $2,000 would be about twice the price of the Meta-manufactured Quest Pro, which launched at $1,499 and then dropped to $999 — but the report believably suggests Meta will be positioning the new high-end Quest against Apple’s $3,499 Vision Pro headset, which wasn’t around when the Quest Pro launched.

Overall, however, the report tracks roughly with Meta’s past behavior in the VR space. Although $200 would be very cheap, The Verge has previously reported that a cheap headset codenamed Ventura is indeed planned for 2024, with a Quest Pro successor likely after that. And as UploadVR notes, Meta (formerly Facebook) has released several headsets as joint-branded products. The Oculus Rift S bore Lenovo branding, the low-end Oculus Go was manufactured by Xiaomi, and Samsung made the mobile Gear VR.