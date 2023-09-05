Nomad’s new 3-in-1 MagSafe charger is a metal slab for your Apple device trio

After toying with lower-cost magnetic Qi wireless charging for a minute, Nomad is back on its proper MagSafe charger kick. The premium accessory maker is announcing a new multi-charger that’s meant to charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch all at once and look good doing it.
Nomad’s Base One Max 3-in-1 is a $170 MagSafe charger that can simultaneously fast-charge a compatible iPhone at 15W (hey, it’s fast for an iPhone, okay?), an Apple Watch, and a set of AirPods or other wireless earbuds with Qi charging built into their case. The 3-in-1 weighs a hefty 1.7 pounds (755 grams), comes with a detachable 6.6ft / 2m USB-C cable, requires a 30W power adapter (not included), and comes in black or silver colors that can both be ordered today.
Now, you might be thinking that this charger looks somewhat familiar, and that’s because it’s essentially a triple-charging version of Nomad’s Base One Max 2-in-1 that’s been around for a while. The new model is essentially a sequel that’s only a little bigger, costs $20 more, and accommodates some wireless charging earbuds. While this new model is far from reinventing the wheel, it’s a logical next step for Nomad to offer. Personally, I found the 2-in-1 version to be a great bedside or side table charger if you want fast charging and something a little fancy for your home decor, but its lack of a spot to charge earbuds left it somewhat hamstrung compared to other offerings out there.
The Base One Max 3-in-1 is a pricey proposition at $170, but many other true MagSafe chargers that can do the same triple-charging as the new Base One Max (and charge an iPhone at 15W speeds) often hover around the $150 mark. With that in mind, Nomad’s new charger doesn’t seem like too bad of a deal, especially if you’re a minimal-aesthetic diehard.