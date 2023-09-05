Nomad’s new 3-in-1 MagSafe charger is a metal slab for your Apple device trio

After toying with lower-cost magnetic Qi wireless charging for a minute, Nomad is back on its proper MagSafe charger kick. The premium accessory maker is announcing a new multi-charger that’s meant to charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch all at once and look good doing it.

Nomad’s Base One Max 3-in-1 is a $170 MagSafe charger that can simultaneously fast-charge a compatible iPhone at 15W (hey, it’s fast for an iPhone, okay?), an Apple Watch, and a set of AirPods or other wireless earbuds with Qi charging built into their case. The 3-in-1 weighs a hefty 1.7 pounds (755 grams), comes with a detachable 6.6ft / 2m USB-C cable, requires a 30W power adapter (not included), and comes in black or silver colors that can both be ordered today.

Fast charging for iPhones, slow charging for Apple Watches and AirPods. Image: Nomad

Now, you might be thinking that this charger looks somewhat familiar, and that’s because it’s essentially a triple-charging version of Nomad’s Base One Max 2-in-1 that’s been around for a while. The new model is essentially a sequel that’s only a little bigger, costs $20 more, and accommodates some wireless charging earbuds. While this new model is far from reinventing the wheel, it’s a logical next step for Nomad to offer. Personally, I found the 2-in-1 version to be a great bedside or side table charger if you want fast charging and something a little fancy for your home decor, but its lack of a spot to charge earbuds left it somewhat hamstrung compared to other offerings out there.