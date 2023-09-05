Logitech’s latest Pro-branded gaming keyboard is wireless, RGB, and $199

Logitech has a new mechanical gaming keyboard it’s announcing today: the Logitech G Pro X TKL Lightspeed. It’s available now for $199 in a choice of three colors (black, white, and pink) and three switch types — linear GX Red, tactile GX Browns, and clicky GX Blues. The keyboard arrives alongside a new mouse, the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2.

As its name suggests, the Pro X TKL Lightspeed can connect to a computer using Logitech’s Lightspeed dongle, which offers a 1000Hz polling rate. That should feel far more responsive than Bluetooth, which this keyboard also supports, but typically polls at a less responsive 125Hz. There’s also the option of a wired connection via the USB-C port on the top of the Pro X TKL Lightspeed, which also polls at 1,000Hz.

The keyboard is available in both ISO as well as ANSI layouts. Image: Logitech

The last time I wrote about a Pro-branded keyboard from Logitech was 2019’s Pro X, which was notable for coming with hot-swappable switches that you could replace without having to desolder them. That feature hasn’t been carried on with the new Pro X TKL Lightspeed, but Logitech plans to continue to sell the older keyboard for anyone who values customizability over wireless connectivity.

Other features include a tenkeyless layout (which omits the traditional numpad for a more compact design), and a series of media controls on the Pro X TKL Lightspeed’s top alongside a volume roller. The keyboard also supports Logitech’s Lightsync RGB lighting ecosystem, which can shine through the keyboard’s double-shot PBT keycaps. Overall, it’s a very similar featureset to Logitech’s existing G715 keyboard, which retails for $199.99 but only comes in white.