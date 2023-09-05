Skip to main content
Logitech’s latest Pro-branded gaming keyboard is wireless, RGB, and $199

The G Pro X TKL Lightspeed gaming keyboard is available with a choice of three different mechanical switches, but there’s no hot-swap sockets this time around.

By Jon Porter, a reporter with five years of experience covering consumer tech releases, EU tech policy, online platforms, and mechanical keyboards.

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

G Pro X TKL Lightspeed in black.
The keyboard comes in a choice of black, white, or pink.
Image: Logitech

Logitech has a new mechanical gaming keyboard it’s announcing today: the Logitech G Pro X TKL Lightspeed. It’s available now for $199 in a choice of three colors (black, white, and pink) and three switch types — linear GX Red, tactile GX Browns, and clicky GX Blues. The keyboard arrives alongside a new mouse, the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2.

As its name suggests, the Pro X TKL Lightspeed can connect to a computer using Logitech’s Lightspeed dongle, which offers a 1000Hz polling rate. That should feel far more responsive than Bluetooth, which this keyboard also supports, but typically polls at a less responsive 125Hz. There’s also the option of a wired connection via the USB-C port on the top of the Pro X TKL Lightspeed, which also polls at 1,000Hz.

Logitech G Pro X TKL Lightspeed in white.
The keyboard is available in both ISO as well as ANSI layouts.
Image: Logitech

The last time I wrote about a Pro-branded keyboard from Logitech was 2019’s Pro X, which was notable for coming with hot-swappable switches that you could replace without having to desolder them. That feature hasn’t been carried on with the new Pro X TKL Lightspeed, but Logitech plans to continue to sell the older keyboard for anyone who values customizability over wireless connectivity.

Other features include a tenkeyless layout (which omits the traditional numpad for a more compact design), and a series of media controls on the Pro X TKL Lightspeed’s top alongside a volume roller. The keyboard also supports Logitech’s Lightsync RGB lighting ecosystem, which can shine through the keyboard’s double-shot PBT keycaps. Overall, it’s a very similar featureset to Logitech’s existing G715 keyboard, which retails for $199.99 but only comes in white.

While 1,000Hz should be responsive enough for most people, competitor Corsair currently offers mechanical keyboards that can report to a computer at 2,000Hz via its Slipstream Wireless dongle. The marginal benefit of this kind of reduced input latency is pretty minimal in my experience, but it’s worth knowing if responsiveness is your number one priority.

