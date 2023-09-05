Final Fantasy XVI just received a free content update and is now $20 off

With so many major game releases happening this year — and even this week — you could almost forget that a new mainline Final Fantasy dropped just a couple of months back. Well now, it’s already on a sizable sale. Final Fantasy XVI is selling for $49.99 ($20 off) at both Amazon and Best Buy, its lowest price yet.

Final Fantasy XVI is the most gritty and blood-soaked installment of the series to date, taking a chapter or three from George R.R. Martin’s Game of Thrones when it comes to sex and political intrigue. It may be rote to describe it as “this ain’t your daddy’s Final Fantasy,” but once you hear main protagonist Clive drop some f-bombs, it will be clear. The game also brings some interesting new twists on series mainstays, like the guardian / summon characters being humongous kaiju-like creatures that fight in big, cinematic battles. And while the PlayStation 5 is the only home for the game for now, producer Naoki Yoshida announced that, in addition to an upcoming PC port, Final Fantasy XVI will get two paid DLC expansions and a free update that just dropped with new weapon and character cosmetics.

If you can’t be bothered by an expensive smartwatch but you’d like some simple fitness tracking, the Amazfit Band 7 is one of the few budget-friendly wearables available. The Band 7 is a fine deal at its full price of $49.99, but it’s currently on sale at Amazon and Best Buy for an even better price of $39.99. That $10 discount is nearly as good as it gets for this platform-agnostic tracker. Despite its low price, the Band 7 supports heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen readings, stress tracking, sleep tracking, run pacing, and more. It may not have the most accurate GPS, but it’s excellent for beginners who want to start quantifying their exercises to get a little positive movement and motivation.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 is on sale for $1,499.99 ($300 off) at both Best Buy and Amazon. The ultra-flagship phone is barely a month old, and it’s already selling for a hefty discount — even if $1,500 is still a lot for a phone.

While Samsung may now be getting a little healthy competition from Google’s Pixel Fold, it remains an unmatched foldable in the US thanks to its great hardware and foldable-centric software. The Z Fold 5 sports many of the same specs as the Galaxy S23 line, including a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, making it mostly a spec bump from last year’s Z Fold 4. However, the biggest refinement to the Fold 5 is that its new hinge allows it to fold flat with no big air gap between its surfaces. Maybe that’s not the biggest selling point for a Fold 4 owner, but anyone looking to jump into their first premium folding phone will be getting on the foldable train after many stops were already made on the incremental update line.

