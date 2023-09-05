TikTok has started transferring European user information to its newly launched data center in Ireland. In an update on Tuesday, TikTok says it’s working on opening two additional data centers in Europe, including one in Norway and another in Ireland.

TikTok’s move to open a data center in Ireland comes as the European Union clamps down on large online platforms with the Digital Services Act, a rule that has forced TikTok to make its algorithm optional for users in the EU.

TikTok says it’s working with the NCC Group, a UK-based security company, to audit its “data controls and protections, monitor data flows, provide independent verification, and report any incidents.” It adds that only “approved employees” can access the controls and operations of the system.