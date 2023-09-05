Nintendo’s holiday Switch bundles toss in Mario Kart or Animal Crossing for free

It’s September, so naturally, it means it’s time to announce all the holiday video game bundles. And as inevitable as Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” being the number one song in America in October, Nintendo is releasing yet another Mario Kart 8 Deluxe holiday bundle.

This non-Switch OLED bundle comes with three months of Nintendo Switch online. But, if you want all the extra courses and characters added over the years, like Birdo, Kamek, and Petey Piranha, you’ll have to purchase the Booster Course DLC for $25 or sign up for the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack at $50 for a year’s subscription.

This year, Nintendo’s also offering an Animal Crossing: New Horizons bundle for the Switch Lite. (Remember that game? It came out in 2020, which was only three years ago. Feel old yet?) The Switch Lite bundle comes in two flavors: Isabelle’s Aloha Edition and Timmy and Tommy’s Aloha Edition featuring Animal Crossing’s signature leaf design printed on the back of the Switch Lite. The two editions are retail exclusives, with Isabelle only available at Target and Timmy and Tommy at Walmart.

If neither Mario Kart 8 nor Animal Crossing is enough to put on your wish list, there’s always the Mario-themed Switch released earlier this year for Mario Day. For this one, Nintendo gives you a choice for the free game that comes bundled with the console — either Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, or New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe.