Stray is being turned into a movie

Stray, the hit Annapurna Interactive game starring a cat, is getting a “feature adaptation” from Annapurna Animation, according to a press release. Annapurna didn’t share much else about the movie — we still don’t know when it might come out or what it might look like — but if you were a fan of the game and looking for another way to experience the game’s universe, now you can look forward to this upcoming film.
In the press release, Annapurna also said that it plans to adapt more Annapurna Interactive titles in the future, though it didn’t specify which games might be turned into movies or shows. Scrolling through the studio’s list of games, there are a lot of good candidates, though; perhaps a Kentucky Route Zero miniseries? A Donut County cartoon? Maybe somebody can find a way to tackle Outer Wilds?
It’s been a big year for video game adaptations. The Super Mario Bros. Movie was a smash hit, and HBO’s The Last of Us was so popular that it increased sales of the game. There was also the Gran Turismo movie, which I’ll probably catch when I can stream it, and Twisted Metal on Peacock, which I might just skip entirely.