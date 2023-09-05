On the heels of the Labor Day weekend, United Airlines briefly issued a nationwide ground stop order, citing a “systemwide technology issue.” The order was lifted around 10 minutes later.

“We are experiencing a systemwide technology issue and are holding all aircraft at their departure airports. Flights that are already airborne are continuing to their destination as planned. We will share more information as it becomes available,” the airlines said in a tweet on X (formerly Twitter). “Thank you for your patience as we work on a resolution to get you on your way as soon as possible.”

United did not immediately provide any details about why it issued a ground stop and how it was able to lift it so quickly.

The Federal Aviation Authority confirmed the ground stop request in its own tweet.

Only about 8 percent of United’s 211 flights today are reported delayed, a number that is sure to rise throughout the day, according to FlightAware.