Baldur’s Gate 3: all the news and updates on one of the best RPGs of the year

After spending three years in early access and releasing officially on August 3rd, Baldur’s Gate 3 is on the short list for 2023’s Game of the Year. It’s a beefy Dungeons & Dragons-based RPG and the successor of the Baldur’s Gate series developed by BioWare. The game features some of best, most memorable characters this side of Mass Effect 3, even if they’re a bit hornier than usual.
After its PC release, Baldur’s Gate 3 quickly rocketed up the Steam charts, at one time boasting over 800,000 concurrent players, making it the ninth most-played game on Steam ever. Though released initially on PC, a PS5 version launches on September 6th, with an Xbox release slated for some time “this year,” developer Larian Studios says.
Aug 3
A beginner’s guide to beginning Baldur’s Gate 3
After six years in development and three years in early access, Baldur's Gate 3 is now live everywhere in the world. Due to the sheer size of the game, with reports boasting 174 hours worth of cutscenes and over 17,000 ending variations, and an impossible review window — The Verge received our code on Sunday — it's going to take a while before formal reviews start popping up. (Or at least it should, but there will inevitably be some places that mainline the game in service of an uncaring SEO machine.) But thanks to the limited time I did get with Baldur's Gate 3, I can offer some tips, tricks, and thoughts that will get you through the first 20 hours or so of the game.
Baldur’s Gate 3 is a chonky-ass game, taking up around 120 gigs of space. My computer’s only about three years old, running an Intel i5-10400 with 16 gigs of RAM and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660. With these specifications, I’m solidly between the minimum and what Larian recommends, and it is evident. While I haven’t experienced any serious performance issues, it’s obvious from the constant sound of my desktop fans whirring that BG3 is a very resource-intensive game. So make sure you’ve got a rig capable of running it beyond the minimum requirements. Or simply wait until the game comes out on consoles. The PS5 launch is on September 6th; the Xbox launch is... well... considerably later after that.
TODAY, A minute ago
Baldur’s Gate 3 will defy everyone’s wishes, make characters less horny
The companions in Baldur's Gate 3 have redefined the term "player-sexual," or the idea that a character's romantic and sexual orientation are firmly and solely fixed on the player. Usually, in a game that allows you to romance other characters, it takes a moment for the sparks to really start flying. There's a general buildup of flirtations before you get to have a romantic interlude with your chosen somewhere around a game's climax. (See what I did there?)
In Baldur’s Gate 3, there is so little time between the initial “I like you” and visiting Boning’s Gate that a whole speedrun category has been developed around getting to a sex scene as quickly as possible, with the world record currently sitting at two minutes and four seconds. Turns out, your companions aren’t really that into you. In an interview with TheGamer, BG3’s game director, Swen Vincke, says that a bug was to blame for all the sexy shenanigans.
TODAY, Two hours agoThere’s a new Baldur’s Gate 3 hotfix ahead of the full PS5 launch.
Developer Larian Studios released Hotfix #5 on Tuesday with a bunch of fixes, including some updates for multiplayer. The game is already available on PS5 if you have the Digital Deluxe edition, and it comes out widely on the platform Wednesday. It has some neat DualSense tricks, too, as detailed in this post on the PlayStation Blog.
TODAY, Two hours ago
The multiplayer in Baldur’s Gate 3 sorely needs a dungeon master
Baldur's Gate 3 sounds like a fantastic single-player experience. I wish I'd tried that instead of playing with my closest friends!
This isn’t about difficulty: I fully expected to be beaten, shot, stabbed, and otherwise destroyed for taking on enemies too fast. I just wish developer Larian had designed a multiplayer experience that gave me the first freaking clue what’s going on.
Aug 31
A Baldur’s Gate 3 companion bug is ruining my game
It brings me no joy to say this, but I can't play Baldur's Gate 3 for the foreseeable future. Is it because my plate of games is full and will remain so for the next eight years? That's true, but it's not the reason. Or is it because the game has taken over my life such that I ignore my personal and professional responsibilities? Also true — but still not the reason. It's bugs.
Bugs in a huge game like Baldur’s Gate 3 aren’t uncommon, and more often than not, they’re tolerable nuisances. My bug encounter rate in Act 1 and 2 was negligible, just minor graphical issues, texture pop-ins, and noticeable delays between when an NPC stops talking and my dialogue choices appear. Ignorable. But in Act 3, I’ve encountered an apparent bug so frustrating that I just can’t continue until it’s fixed.
Aug 25
Baldur’s Gate 3’s gigantic new patch is for the shorties
Baldur's Gate 3's first official patch is apparently so large its patch notes exceed Steam's character limit. The patch, out now, addresses "over 1,000 bugs, balancing, flow issues and much, much more." You can read the full but spoiler-heavy patch notes here, while BG3's Steam page has a truncated but redacted version of the notes here.
The most prominent fix in the patch deals with height issues that arise when short-statured characters like halflings and gnomes try to romance a taller race.
Aug 24
Baldur’s Gate 3 is coming to Xbox ‘this year’
There's a big subset of gamers that have not yet been able to experience the chaotic joy of Baldur's Gate 3 — console players. While we know that BG3 is releasing on the PlayStation 5 on September 6th, Xbox players have had no idea when to expect the game to hit their console of choice.
That situation got a little clearer with a tweet from Larian Studios’ CEO Swen Vincke saying that Xbox players can expect Baldur’s Gate 3 “this year.”
Aug 21And the winner for best NPC name of all time goes to...
this brothel cook in Baldur’s Gate 3. Not only is Sauceman Chorizo perhaps the finest NPC name in all of video game history, his barks are unsubtle works of art.
Aug 18
Baldur’s Gate 3 on the Steam Deck plays better than it looks
Baldur's Gate 3 is a delight on Steam Deck — even though I sometimes can't tell what's going on.
I suspected that might be the case going in. Everything I had seen about Baldur’s Gate 3 before I downloaded it promised a vast, sprawling adventure, and all the streams of the game I watched on Twitch featured incredibly detailed characters and worlds. I’m sure most of those streamers were running the game on top-of-the-line rigs. I suspected that the Steam Deck, which recently had some troubles with The Last of Us Part I, might not be the best place for me to play Larian Studios’ new RPG.
Aug 17Your Baldur’s Gate 3 saves are... saved.
If you were playing late yesterday, you may have seen your newer save files become temporarily unavailable, thanks to Larian Studios rolling back a hotfix that was crashing the game for some players. Well, it’s just re-updated — with a promise from Larian to do fuller QA testing next time — and my saves will load again. I’m guessing yours will too.