Baldur’s Gate 3: all the news and updates on one of the best RPGs of the year

After spending three years in early access and releasing officially on August 3rd, Baldur’s Gate 3 is on the short list for 2023’s Game of the Year. It’s a beefy Dungeons & Dragons-based RPG and the successor of the Baldur’s Gate series developed by BioWare. The game features some of best, most memorable characters this side of Mass Effect 3, even if they’re a bit hornier than usual.