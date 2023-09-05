Amazon’s in-garage delivery service is going to cost a little extra for the convenience

Amazon will charge $1.99 per delivery for in-garage deliveries that used to be free if the customer wants to get them made outside of their designated weekly “Amazon Day,” as described in an update to Amazon’s blog post. Screenshots of in-app notifications posted on X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit by subscribers note the new policy kicks in starting on October 4th.

Amazon spokesperson Amanda Gan confirmed the new policy and said in an email to The Verge, “We will change the free default option for Amazon Key In-Garage Delivery to Amazon Day with Key Delivery. Customers will have more flexibility and control over their Amazon deliveries using Amazon Day with Key Delivery, including the ability to choose their delivery day and combine in-garage deliveries so they’ll arrive on the same day.”

Until now, Prime members could have delivery drivers drop packages inside garages for free, regardless of the day, if they enabled the service and used a supported smart home garage door opener from companies like Chamberlain and Genie.