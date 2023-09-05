CBS Studios just announced Star Trek: very Short Treks, a set of five animated shorts from Casper Kelly (the “Too Many Cooks” guy). The first of them will debut this Friday — Star Trek Day — in honor of the 50th anniversary of Star Trek: The Animated Series. You can catch the (brief) trailer below.

The shorts will feature characters from The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, The Original Series, Discovery, and The Lower Decks. Animation styles visible in the trailer run the gamut from “indistinguishable from The Animated Series” to “just the regular Lower Decks style.”

After the first episode (“Skin a Cat”) launches Friday, the rest will follow on Wednesdays, starting on September 13th; they’ll stream on StarTrek.com and the Star Trek YouTube channel.

In terms of cast, here’s who’s listed on the press release:

George Takei as Sulu

Gates McFadden as Dr. Beverly Crusher

Jonathan Frakes as Will Riker

Doug Jones as Saru

Armin Shimerman as Quark

Ethan Peck as Spock

Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura

Connor Trinneer as Trip Tucker

Bruce Horak as Hemmer

Noël Wells as Tendi