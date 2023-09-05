Google leaks Pixel 8 Pro again with a 360-degree preview

If you had any remaining questions about what the Pixel 8 Pro looks like, Google is here to answer them. The company has put online a 360-degree simulator that lets you turn the device over back to front and top to bottom, with helpful indicators pointing out where various sensors and ports are located. The simulator shows the phone in three colors and confirms that the Pixel 8 Pro will be getting a new temperature sensor on the back beside the cameras.

The simulator was spotted by José Rubén and highlighted by Mishaal Rahman, who both posted about it on X. Google doesn’t appear to have published a link to the website — but all you have to do is plug the new phone’s name into the URL of Google’s other Pixel simulators, and the new phone appears. Presumably it went online early, and someone found it while poking around.

A composite of images from Google’s Pixel 8 Pro simulator. Images: Google

The simulator doesn’t include specific specs, so there’s still more room for Pixel leaks over the coming month. And the simulator for the standard Pixel 8 doesn’t appear to be online yet.