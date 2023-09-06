Here’s where you can preorder Sonos’ new Move 2 speaker

Four years after releasing its first portable speaker, the Sonos Move, Sonos has finally given it a refresh. After months of leaks and rumors, the company has officially confirmed the Sonos Move 2 will arrive on September 20th for $449.

As expected, the Move 2 comes with some significant improvements, which is perhaps why the new Move costs $50 more than its predecessor. According to Sonos, it features true stereo sound and can seamlessly switch from Bluetooth to Wi-Fi. It also boasts twice the battery life as the original Move, allowing it to last up to 24 hours on a single charge.

We have yet to test the Move 2, but the original model is our favorite portable Sonos speaker, so we have high hopes. You’ll have to stay tuned for our full review, but in the meantime, read on to find out how you can be one of the first to get your hands on the forthcoming smart speaker.

Where to preorder the Sonos Move 2

The Move 2 is already available to preorder from Sonos in black, white, or green for $449 ahead of its release date on September 20th. You can also currently sign up for preorder notifications at Best Buy and B&H Photo, the latter retailer of which is set to open preorders later this month on September 13th.

The second-gen Move features a cylindrical, bulky form factor like its predecessor, meaning it’s not as portable as the company’s smaller smart speaker, the Sonos Roam. However, this time around, it comes in a new green shade. It also features capacitive touch controls similar to the recent Era 300 and Era 100 speakers, and Sonos has even added new track controls and a volume slider bar.