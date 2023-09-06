Google Search, Whatsapp, and TikTok on list of 22 services targeted by EU’s tough new DMA

The European Commission has officially confirmed which tech companies, and which of their services, count as “gatekeepers” under its strict new Digital Markets Act (DMA). The companies listed all appeared on a provisional list released in early July, and mostly consist of American tech giants. There’s Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, and Microsoft from the US, plus ByteDance from China. 22 core platform services provided by gatekeepers must now comply with the DMA’s obligations by March 6th, 2024.

Here’s the full list of core platform services, as announced by the European Commission today:

Social Networks: TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn

N-IICS (aka messaging services): WhatsApp, Messenger

Intermediation: Google Maps, Google Play, Google Shopping, Amazon Marketplace, Apple’s App Store, Meta Marketplace

Video Sharing: YouTube

Advertising services: Google, Amazon, Meta

Web Browsers: Chrome, Safari

Search: Google Search

Operating Systems: Android, iOS, Windows

Samsung, which appeared on the previous list, successfully argued that it does not meet the threshold for being a gatekeeper with its internet browser. Likewise Microsoft’s Bing search engine, Edge browser, and advertising service are not on the list, but Commission has said it’s opening market investigations to assess whether they meet the bar for regulation. The same is true of Apple’s iMessage service. The Commission has said these investigation will take no more than five months, but could result in Apple being forced to make iMessage interoperable with competing services upon request. It’s also investigating whether iPadOS should be designated as a gatekeeper.

Broadly, the DMA is the EU’s attempt to rein in the market power of Big Tech by opening up entrenched platforms and curbing ecosystem lock-in and anti-competitive behavior, making them compete on the merits of their products and services alone. Major messaging apps will have an obligation to make themselves interoperable with competitors, for example, while operating systems will need to be designed to offer third-party app stores and allow developers to offer alternative in-app payment options.

The exact rules companies will have to obey depend on which of their services the commission has deemed to hit its bar for regulation (it calls these “core platform services”). Meta’s Instagram and Facebook are set to be regulated as online social networking services, for example, while Google Search will be regulated as a search engine and Microsoft’s Windows will be regulated as an operating system.

The DMA uses several criteria to determine whether a company and its service should be designated as a gatekeeper, including whether a company has an annual turnover of over €7.5 billion (around $8 billion) in Europe and a market cap of over €75 billion (around $80.5 billion), and whether a service has over 45 million monthly active users in the EU.

Meanwhile the likes of Google Search (and Bing, if it ends up being included) will have to give their users a choice of other search engines, while operating system providers will need to offer the ability to uninstall pre-installed apps and change system defaults like virtual assistants and web browsers. Gatekeepers will be banned from self-preferencing their own products and services compared to other companies on their platforms. The commission has put out a pretty extensive FAQ listing all the obligations.

The timeline for compliance. Image: European Commission