GoPro’s new Hero 12 Black will let you film continuously for longer

GoPro is announcing its next major action camera: the GoPro Hero 12 Black. The new camera has a bunch of notable features, including support for longer runtimes when you’re recording footage continuously for those times when you want to capture as much of your adventure as possible when using GoPro’s Enduro battery.

The new runtimes are possible thanks to a redesigned power management system, according to GoPro, and with the new system, you might see as much as 2x improvement in runtimes over the previous-gen Hero 11 Black. (Though note that GoPro’s 2x rating is based on using that Enduro battery, which is included with the Hero 12 — if you use a standard GoPro battery, you’ll see different runtimes.)

If you’re looking to use your GoPro to record video for platforms like TikTok and YouTube Shorts, the Hero 12 Black offers a new 9:16 vertical capture mode. That, alongside support for Bluetooth wireless audio devices like AirPods and microphones, means the Hero 12 could be a good pick for creators who want to more easily make vertical videos.

GoPro’s Hero 12 Black. Image: GoPro

The Hero 12 Black offers a few features professionals might like, too. You can capture HDR photos and videos at 5.3K (up to 30fps in 16:9 aspect ratio) and 4K (up to 30fps in 8:7 and 60fps in 16:9 aspect ratio), while the addition of GP-Log encoding means you can capture a more dynamic range. You’ll also be able to use timecode sync across an “unlimited number” of Hero 12 Black cameras so that you can more easily edit your footage from multiple angles and ensure they’re matched up.

The Hero 12 Black can also record at a 177-degree field of view in 4K / 60fps thanks to a new Max Lens Mod 2.0 accessory. The larger lens also means you can take advantage of a 36 percent wider field of view with widescreen video and a 48 percent taller field of view with vertical video — though you’ll have to buy the lens separately if you want to use it.

The GoPro Hero 12 Black will cost $399.99, and it’s available to preorder on Wednesday. The Max Lens Mod 2.0 will also be available on Wednesday, and it costs $99.99 (or $79.99 if you’re a GoPro subscriber). You’ll be able to pick up the cameras in stores on September 13th. GoPro is also releasing a $599.99 “Creator Edition” that comes with a grip, a “media mod” attachment with a mic, and an LED light attachment.