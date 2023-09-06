Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 are $200 off

The new iPhone 15 may be just around the corner, but if you’re an Android lover looking for a phone that’ll stand out, Samsung’s newest foldables might fit the bill better. Right now, you can buy the unlocked Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5 starting at $799.99 for the model with 256GB of storage from Amazon.

Unlike many popular phones on the market, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is a 6.7-inch flip phone that can fold in half to fit in your pocket. Compared to its predecessor, it comes with a larger, 3.4-inch front cover screen that makes it easier to respond to texts, check your calendar, and interact with apps. It’s also faster thanks to the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, while its IPX8 rating against full water immersion offers extra peace of mind. Admittedly, the camera system and battery life aren’t as impressive as we’d like for a phone in this price range. Overall, though, if you’re looking for an excellent flip phone, you’ll be happy with the Z Flip 5.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (256GB) $ 800 $ 1000 20 % off $ 800 $ 800 $ 1000 20 % off Samsung’s Z Flip 5 is its latest 6.7-inch flip phone that folds in half, now sporting a larger front cover display and a new hinge design allowing it to close flat. Inside, it packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a dual-camera setup. $800 at Amazon

However, if you prefer a bigger phone that folds in half like a book, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 deal we highlighted yesterday is also still available. Both Amazon and Best Buy are selling the unlocked phone with 256GB of storage for $1,499.99 ($300 off). The Fold 5 features a large 7.6-inch inner display and a new hinge that allows it to fold flat. Like the Z Flip 5, it’s also powered by the snappy Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, though it offers a more capable triple rear camera array system.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (256GB, unlocked) $ 1500 $ 1799 17 % off $ 1500 $ 1500 $ 1799 17 % off Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 looks a lot like its predecessor, but it now folds flat thanks to a new hinge with fewer moving parts. It maintains the 7.6-inch inner display and narrow 6.2-inch cover screen, but it now utilizes the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor found in Samsung’s Galaxy S23 phones. $1500 at Amazon$1500 at Best Buy

If you’re in the market for a blazingly fast desktop computer, right now, Apple’s M2 Max-powered Mac Studio has dropped to a new all-time low of $1,799 ($200 off) at B&H Photo. The discount is available on the desktop system with a 12-core CPU, 30-core GPU, 32GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage.

The Mac Studio is ideal for creative professionals who need a small and quiet desktop computer. It’s even more powerful than its predecessor, so you’ll have no trouble getting through daily work in apps ranging from Adobe After Effects to Premiere Pro. Along with support for Wi-Fi 6E, the desktop also offers a good selection of ports, including an SD card and two USB-C ports. It’s a shame it’s not upgradeable, but it’s still a good buy if you’re looking for a powerhouse of a desktop.

In addition to launching new holiday bundles, Nintendo’s also been busy throwing a Blockbuster Sale. Until September 10th at 11:59PM PT, you can get up to 50 percent off various titles, making now a good time to expand your Nintendo Switch library with some older yet still good games.

Hades (digital) $ 12 $ 25 52 % off $ 12 $ 12 $ 25 52 % off Hades is all about slaying your way out of the underworld with the aid of the Greek pantheon. $12 at My Nintendo Store