Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 are $200 off

The new iPhone 15 may be just around the corner, but if you’re an Android lover looking for a phone that’ll stand out, Samsung’s newest foldables might fit the bill better. Right now, you can buy the unlocked Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5 starting at $799.99 for the model with 256GB of storage from Amazon.
Unlike many popular phones on the market, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is a 6.7-inch flip phone that can fold in half to fit in your pocket. Compared to its predecessor, it comes with a larger, 3.4-inch front cover screen that makes it easier to respond to texts, check your calendar, and interact with apps. It’s also faster thanks to the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, while its IPX8 rating against full water immersion offers extra peace of mind. Admittedly, the camera system and battery life aren’t as impressive as we’d like for a phone in this price range. Overall, though, if you’re looking for an excellent flip phone, you’ll be happy with the Z Flip 5.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (256GB)
Samsung’s Z Flip 5 is its latest 6.7-inch flip phone that folds in half, now sporting a larger front cover display and a new hinge design allowing it to close flat. Inside, it packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a dual-camera setup.
However, if you prefer a bigger phone that folds in half like a book, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 deal we highlighted yesterday is also still available. Both Amazon and Best Buy are selling the unlocked phone with 256GB of storage for $1,499.99 ($300 off). The Fold 5 features a large 7.6-inch inner display and a new hinge that allows it to fold flat. Like the Z Flip 5, it’s also powered by the snappy Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, though it offers a more capable triple rear camera array system.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (256GB, unlocked)
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 looks a lot like its predecessor, but it now folds flat thanks to a new hinge with fewer moving parts. It maintains the 7.6-inch inner display and narrow 6.2-inch cover screen, but it now utilizes the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor found in Samsung’s Galaxy S23 phones.
If you’re in the market for a blazingly fast desktop computer, right now, Apple’s M2 Max-powered Mac Studio has dropped to a new all-time low of $1,799 ($200 off) at B&H Photo. The discount is available on the desktop system with a 12-core CPU, 30-core GPU, 32GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage.
The Mac Studio is ideal for creative professionals who need a small and quiet desktop computer. It’s even more powerful than its predecessor, so you’ll have no trouble getting through daily work in apps ranging from Adobe After Effects to Premiere Pro. Along with support for Wi-Fi 6E, the desktop also offers a good selection of ports, including an SD card and two USB-C ports. It’s a shame it’s not upgradeable, but it’s still a good buy if you’re looking for a powerhouse of a desktop.
The Mac Studio features Apple’s M2 Max and new M2 Ultra chips, making it significantly more powerful than its predecessor.
In addition to launching new holiday bundles, Nintendo’s also been busy throwing a Blockbuster Sale. Until September 10th at 11:59PM PT, you can get up to 50 percent off various titles, making now a good time to expand your Nintendo Switch library with some older yet still good games.
The best deal, perhaps, is on the digital version of Hades, which you can buy for half off at just $12.49. The action roguelike game was a hit when it was released in 2020. Along with a stellar art style, the game delivers a captivating story and was a favorite of many staffers on The Verge. There are other good games on sale, too, including digital copies of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition for $23.09 ($47 off) and Mario + Rabbid Sparks of Hope for $29.99 ($30 off).
Hades (digital)
Hades is all about slaying your way out of the underworld with the aid of the Greek pantheon.
Just a few more deals...
- The ChomChom pet hair remover is on sale for $19.99 ($12 off) at Amazon. The reusable device is a favorite here at The Verge, one that does a good job of removing cat and dog hair from furniture.
- Amazon’s Fire Max 11 with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage is on sale for $189.99 ($40 off) at Amazon. The Fire Max 11 is the most powerful tablet in Amazon’s Fire lineup, with a bright 11-inch screen suitable for streaming content. Given it lacks a number of productivity apps, including Google Chrome and Google Drive, it’s not ideal for work, however. Read our review.
- You can buy the official Xbox Wireless Controller for $44 ($16 off) from Amazon and Walmart. Along with a share button for saving and sharing clips online, the controller offers support for Bluetooth and USB-C.
- The Logitech MX Keys Mini Keyboard for Mac is on sale for $79.99 ($20 off) at Amazon, which is just $7 shy of its all-time low price and its second-best yet. The wireless keyboard is optimized for Apple devices like Macs, MacBooks, and iPads. It lacks the standard MX Keys’ numpad but still offers perks like dedicated emoji, voice dictation, and mic mute keys, as well as backlighting.