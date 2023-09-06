GoPro founder and CEO Nick Woodman confirmed a new 360-degree GoPro Max camera “is in the works and will be worth the wait” at the GoPro 12 launch event. This update was a long time coming – the original GoPro Max was released all the way back in October 2019.

We reached out to GoPro to find out more about the upcoming 360-degree camera, including its availability, but have been met with a simple “no comment” from a spokesperson. Personally, I hope this camera gets released before the ski season officially opens.

GoPro was one of the first companies to start shipping 360 cameras for consumers. In 2017, GoPro released a $699 Fusion, years after producing a six-camera rig called Omni, which could capture 360 or VR videos as long as you happened to have six extra identical GoPros lying around. Neither option was great back then. But like the Insta360 One X, the GoPro Max made 360 video a lot more accessible since you didn’t have to stitch all that footage manually on a desktop.

Insta360 has shown far more ambition

Since then, Insta360 has shown far more ambition in the 360-degree video market. We’ve seen it release modular cameras like the ONE RS Twin, 360 cameras with 1-inch sensors, 360 cameras with HDR capabilities, and mobile software that consistently makes it easier to view and edit your 360 videos. Features like selfie mode and fun transitions are nowhere to be found on the GoPro Max.