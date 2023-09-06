Apple and Microsoft have managed to temporarily prevent iMessage and Bing from being targeted by the EU’s strict new Digital Markets Act. Instead, the European Commission announced on Wednesday that it’s opened four market investigations into Bing, Edge, Microsoft Advertising, and iMessage, to determine whether they should be designated as ”core platform services” under the DMA.

The DMA — one of several new EU laws designed to restrict the power of tech companies and help create a level playing field — creates a host of new obligations for large tech companies. Messaging services like iMessage are required to offer other companies some level of interoperability if they’re deemed to be big and important enough. Bing would be obligated to share certain data upon request, and offer a choice of other search engines if it receives an official designation.

Apple believes iMessage isn’t popular enough in Europe to warrant falling under DMA restrictions

Both Microsoft and Apple have reportedly argued that Bing and iMessage aren’t popular enough in Europe to warrant being covered by the DMA, despite the commission claiming they meet the required thresholds. However, the companies offer other so-called “core platform services” that will be covered. These include Microsoft’s Windows operating system, and Apple’s Safari browser, iOS operating system, and App Store. The regulation’s other “gatekeepers” include Alphabet, Amazon, ByteDance, and Meta. Those designated as core platform services today will need to comply with the rules by March 2024.