Microsoft to detail OneDrive AI plans in ‘future of file management’ event

Microsoft is holding a special OneDrive event on October 3rd where the company plans to offer a “sneak peek at our AI plans” for the cloud storage service. “The future of file management” event will be live streamed on Microsoft Teams and looks like it will include a redesigned OneDrive interface, alongside new AI-powered search and sharing features.

“Join Jeff Teper and the OneDrive product team as they showcase the next generation of file management across Microsoft 365,” reads Microsoft’s announcement of the OneDrive event. “We’ll give a sneak peek at our AI plans which include new search, sharing, and information queries across all your files in OneDrive.”

Microsoft’s OneDrive teaser. Image: Microsoft

The OneDrive event will take place just days after Microsoft’s “special event” in New York City on September 21st. Microsoft is rumored to be launching three new Surface devices at this event, alongside promises of AI improvements to Microsoft 365, Windows, Bing, and more. We might even see some of these OneDrive changes at Microsoft’s September event, with a deeper dive during this October live stream.

OneDrive hasn’t had a major overhaul for years, so any AI features could potentially greatly improve being able to search for photos and documents on the cloud storage service. Microsoft has also been pushing ahead with adding Copilot assistants to its various apps and services, so we might even see a dedicated Copilot for OneDrive.