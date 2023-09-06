MSI fixes Windows 11 BSOD ‘unsupported processor’ errors with new BIOS updates

MSI has started issuing BIOS updates to fix Windows 11 Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) “unsupported processor” errors that started appearing with its Intel 700 and 600 Series motherboards last month. Microsoft initially investigated reports of errors that appeared after the latest KB5029351 update, and MSI now confirms it has found and fixed the source of the problems.

MSI had been issuing updates for its 600 and 700 series motherboards in preparation for Intel’s upcoming 14th Gen desktop CPUs, codenamed Raptor Lake-S Refresh. These BIOS updates were marked with a “support next-gen CPUs” update note, which clearly introduced the BSOD problem.

The BSOD will only appear with the latest Intel components

MSI and Intel “found the root cause of the BSOD issue which is regarding the firmware setting of Intel Hybrid Architecture.” MSI says the BSOD will only affect Intel’s 13th Gen Core i9 processors with the latest Windows 11 and Windows 10 updates. MSI has now issued fresh BIOS updates for a variety of its Intel 700 and 600 series motherboards, and the company will be updating more models this week. All affected motherboards will have BIOS updates available by the end of September.