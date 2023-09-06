Pixar’s Elemental will hit Disney Plus streaming on September 13th

Disney has announced that Disney Plus subscribers will be able to stream Elemental, its parable about interracial relationships, beginning September 13th. The company is also releasing a making-of documentary for the film, called Good Chemistry: The Story of Elemental, and an Up-related short called Carl’s Date for its streaming service.

Our own Charles Pulliam-Moore praised the film’s visuals in his review for The Verge. But he felt the racial framing suffered, partially from the elements-as-people metaphor but potentially also from the writers’ eagerness to avoid mistakes made in Zootopia.

Elemental, which had a $200 million budget, managed to pull in $480 million on its box office run, according to Disney, despite a mediocre June opening that initially seemed to spell doom for the movie. It’s directed by Peter Sohn, and its screenplay was written by Kat Likkel, John Hoberg, and Brenda Hsueh. Elemental stars Leah Lewis, Mamoudou Athie, Ronnie del Carmen, and Shila Ommi and features performances by Catherine O’Hara, Mason Wertheimer, and Joe Pera.