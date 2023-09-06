Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

The Spectrum / Disney blackout led a US Open player to pirate the US Open

The Spectrum / Disney blackout led a US Open player to pirate the US Open

/

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev was unable to keep up with other US Open matches from his hotel TV and had to find more dubious ways of watching the action.

By Chris Welch, a reviewer specializing in personal audio and home theater. Since 2011, he has published nearly 6,000 articles, from breaking news and reviews to useful how-tos.

|

Share this story

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Daniil Medvedev of Russia returns a shot against Alex de Minaur of Australia during their Men’s Singles Fourth Round match on Day Eight of the 2023 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 04, 2023 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.
Photo by Sarah Stier / Getty Images

Whenever there’s another of these drawn-out carriage disputes between cable providers and content owners — and they happen often — I always say that the customers are the ones who get hurt the most. Last week, nearly 15 million Spectrum subscribers abruptly lost their ability to watch ESPN, ABC, and other Disney-owned channels right as Labor Day weekend got underway — and smack dab in the middle of the US Open. In the days since, Disney and Spectrum parent Charter Communications have been throwing blame back and forth like a hot potato.

But many people are getting fed up with the blackout, and this includes the US Open athletes themselves. “I guess in a lot of hotels, they have Spectrum, so I cannot watch it on TV anymore,” Daniil Medvedev said at a press conference on Tuesday when asked if he’d be watching other matches to better prepare. So, like anyone else in his position would do, he turned to the legally questionable corners of the internet to stream the Open instead.

“But, I don’t know if it’s legal or illegal, but — I have to find a way because I cannot watch it on TV — so I got internet and this pirate website or something, so I watched tennis there. I had no other choice.”

There’s no sign of this spat being resolved anytime soon. So, as the tennis tourney continues on, Medvedev and many fans will likely need to keep pirating matches until Charter and Disney can finally stop bickering and get a deal done. A deal that will no doubt eventually raise customers’ cable prices. Like always.

More from Tech