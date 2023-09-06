Max will reportedly start offering free sports later this year

Max, the streaming service owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, could soon offer sports that you can watch for free during a limited period of time, according to a report from Bloomberg. The promotion will reportedly start later this year, with Warner Bros. Discovery hoping to attract more viewers by showing live basketball, baseball, and hockey games.

You may only get to watch free sports for a few months, though, as sources tell Bloomberg that it will make viewers start paying in February or March next year. Warner Bros. Discovery currently owns the media rights for several major sports, including the National Basketball Association (NBA), Major League Baseball (MLB), the National Hockey League (NHL), and others.