AMD’s RX 7800 XT is the antidote to GPU inflation

The most important thing about the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT graphics card, available today, is its $500 price.

In almost every other way, it’s unremarkable. Reviewers agree: its performance is often indistinguishable from the AMD RX 6800 XT, a card released nearly three years ago. (Nvidia also recently released GPUs that couldn’t always beat their two-year-old predecessors: What has the industry been doing all that time?*)

Here’s the difference: three years ago, the RX 6800 XT debuted at $649.

When you factor in inflation, that’s $762 in today’s money. The reason today’s reviews of the RX 7800 XT are quite favorable, including ours, is that AMD is cutting against inflation.

6800 XT vs 7800 XT (1440p) Benchmark RX 6800 XT RX 7800 XT Shadow of the Tomb Raider 162 160 Forza Horizon 5 Extreme 133 135 Forza Horizon 5 + DLSS 2 / FSR 2 quality 132 133 CS:GO 484 480 Gears 5 118 117 Metro Exodus Enhanced Ultra 72 75 Metro Exodus Enhanced Extreme 47 50 Returnal 98 100 Assassin's Creed Valhalla 111 121 Watch Dogs: Legion 99 105 Watch Dogs: Legion + DLSS 2 + RT 44 48 Cyberpunk 2077 83 92 Cyberpunk 2077 + DLSS 2 / FSR 2 quality + RT 42 48 An abbreviated table from Tom’s RX 7800 XT review.

Not just standard economic inflation, by the way — also the self-inflicted sort! Last November, I argued that GPUs had become more inflated than inflation itself, with Nvidia pricing its new flagship GPU 71.5 percent higher than the previous flagship and AMD pricing its flagship 38.5 percent higher than previously. General inflation only rose an ugly 16 percent during the same period.

Mind you, I argued in November that the 7900 XT was AMD’s true successor to the 6800 XT, and today’s performance numbers bear that out; the 7800 XT is merely equivalent. Line chart by Sean Hollister / The Verge, using Flourish, with some dimensions by Tom’s Hardware

I suspect Nvidia and AMD thought GPU buyers had gotten used to price increases. During the height of the pandemic, the AMD RX 6800 XT’s street price went north of $1,500. But those days are gone; GPU prices came back down to earth over a year ago.