YouTube is going to remove some ad controls for creators

YouTube is making some notable changes to the ad controls available to creators. Beginning in November, YouTube is dropping individual ad controls in YouTube Studio for pre-roll, post-roll, skippable, and non-skippable ads on new videos, according to a support document from the company bylined by “Rob,” a member of the YouTube team.

Instead, creators will only be able to choose between having ads before or after a video on or off. If you choose to have those ads on, YouTube will choose whether to show pre-roll, post-roll, skippable, or non-skippable ads “when appropriate,” per a notice on another support document.

YouTube argues that this won’t be too big of a deal. “Most creators shouldn’t notice a change as they already have many of these ad formats turned on by default,” Rob said. “In the last year, for long-form videos that were enabled for monetization at time of publishing, more than 90 percent of videos had pre-roll, post-roll, skippable, and non-skippable ads turned on.” But for creators who want to have finer control over the types of ads their viewers might see, this upcoming change could come as a disappointment.