The Toronto International Film Festival 2023 is on

While Hollywood’s ongoing double labor strike still has the entertainment industry stuck in a holding pattern , the Toronto International Film Festival is upon us once again with a strong lineup of fresh movies big and small that are sure to make theatergoers’ “best of” lists in the (hopefully) near future.

With debuts from first time filmmakers, forums with filmmaking legends, and screenings of some cinematic classics, there’s more going on at this year’s TIFF than any one person could ever hope to take in by themselves. But that’s why The Verge’s entertainment team is here on the ground keeping track of all the best and brightest things TIFF has to offer this fall.