The Toronto International Film Festival 2023 is on

While Hollywood’s ongoing double labor strike still has the entertainment industry stuck in a holding pattern, the Toronto International Film Festival is upon us once again with a strong lineup of fresh movies big and small that are sure to make theatergoers’ “best of” lists in the (hopefully) near future.
With debuts from first time filmmakers, forums with filmmaking legends, and screenings of some cinematic classics, there’s more going on at this year’s TIFF than any one person could ever hope to take in by themselves. But that’s why The Verge’s entertainment team is here on the ground keeping track of all the best and brightest things TIFF has to offer this fall.
With the ongoing labor strikes in Hollywood, this year's Toronto International Film Festival will look a little different than normal. Namely, it'll be missing much of the star power that's typically a big part of the festival's draw. But while much of the creative talent won't be at TIFF 2023, there are still plenty of movies that will be premiering this year. In 2022, there was an eclectic range of features on show, everything from Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery to Weird: The Al Yankovic Story to Pearl. Expect a similar level of diversity this time around, headlined by the North American premiere of The Boy and the Heron, the latest animated feature from Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli.
We’ll be live in Toronto, catching as many films as humanly possible during the festival. But in the meantime, here are a handful of notable movies we’re excited to check out.
The Boy and the Heron’s first trailer is a glimpse at Miyazaki’s next dark fantasy
One of the most secretive films of the year just got a little less mysterious with the first trailer for The Boy and the Heron. The latest film from Studio Ghibli and perhaps the final feature-length project from famed director Hayao Miyazaki, The Boy and the Heron premiered in Japan in July.
In the lead-up to its debut, Ghibli was refreshingly vague in discussing the film, which is also known as How Do You Live (and based on Genzaburo Yoshino’s novel of the same name). Prior to the trailer, all fans had to go on were a few still images, simple plot descriptions, and the teasiest of teasers.
- Spooky season is almost upon us.
It’s already September, which means it’s time to start plotting out your Halloween viewing schedule. One to add to your list: When Evil Lurks, which looks terrifying in this new trailer. It’s coming to theaters on October 6th, starts streaming on Shudder on October 27th, and it may eventually become a TV show, too.
(We’ll be getting an early look at it at TIFF this week — stay tuned!)
Jul 27The Boy and the Heron touches down in Toronto.
We still don’t know when, exactly, the next Studio Ghibli film will be available to wider audiences outside of Japan. But if you happen to be going to TIFF, The Boy and the Heron — also known as How Do You Live — will be kicking off the show on September 7th. Of course, The Verge will also be at TIFF, so stay tuned for our coverage of Hayao Miyazaki’s latest as well as the rest of the festival lineup.
Jul 24We’re getting closer to TIFF time.
While the ongoing Hollywood strikes could put a damper on the proceedings, the Toronto International Film Festival is pushing forward regardless. Today, the festival released details on its first wave of 60 announced films, with notable names directing including Craig Gillespie, Anna Kendrick, Viggo Mortensen, Richard Linklater, and Hirokazu Kore-eda.
If you’re headed to TIFF, you can check out the full list at the link below. The festival kicks off on September 7th — and The Verge will be there covering it live.