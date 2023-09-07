Apple’s latest 14-inch MacBook Pro falls to a new low of $1,699 for today only

Apple’s big iPhone event announcing a new iPhone may be just five days from now, but the best Apple thing you can buy today is its M2 Pro-powered MacBook Pro for a new all-time low. The base configuration of the latest 14-inch MacBook Pro is on a one-day deal at B&H Photo for $1,699 ($300 off). It’s packing a 10-core M2 Pro processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of built-in SSD storage, and all the other modern accoutrements of the latest MacBook Pros — excellent battery life, MagSafe charging, an SD card slot, a notched 3024 x 1964 resolution Mini LED screen, and a slew of ports.

If you’re in the market for a workhorse laptop for everyday tasks and some extensive creative workflows, you can’t go wrong with the 14-inch MacBook Pro. It’s powerful yet portable enough to make a good commuter notebook, and with this discount, it is just a couple hundred dollars higher than the 15-inch MacBook Air.

Want a state-of-the-art TV that’s not going to put you in the hole for thousands of dollars? The 65-inch LG C3 OLED is on sale for $1,696.99 ($803 off) at Amazon and $1,699.99 at Best Buy. The C3 remains one of our most recommended TVs, like its C2 predecessor before it, because it has a great OLED panel and supports up to 4K / 120Hz output across all four of its HDMI 2.1 ports. It’s fast enough to work great with all modern consoles, even in fairly competitive play where you don’t want to feel any input latency. Plus, its OLED panel and HDR support handle dark scenes in TV shows and movies with aplomb. The C3 even makes adjusting color settings a lot simpler, guiding you step by step to tuning the hues to your preferred settings.

LG C3 OLED (65-inch) $ 1697 $ 2600 35 % off $ 1697 $ 1697 $ 2600 35 % off The LG C3 offers more processing power than its predecessor and several new picture modes. It continues to offer a 120Hz refresh rate and low input lag as well, along with support for Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync variable refresh rate tech. $1697 at Amazon$1700 at Best Buy

Great Scott! The Lego DeLorean from Back to the Future is on sale at Amazon for $160 ($30 off), and it’s arguably one of the coolest love letters to ’80s pop culture that the brick maker has ever produced. The Lego-ified time machine is a faithful recreation of the iconic car from the movie, right down to the light-up flux capacitor tucked behind the driver and passenger seats. If you’re a fan of a particular Back to the Future movie from the trilogy, you can even accentuate the DeLorean to match one of the variants from that installment, like the Mr. Fusion-powered hover mode of Back to the Future Part II.

Lego Icons 10300 Back to the Future Time Machine $ 160 $ 200 20 % off $ 160 $ 160 $ 200 20 % off The 1,872-piece Lego recreation of the DeLorean from the Back to the Future movies comes with Marty McFly and Doc Brown minifigs and includes extra parts to configure it in its three forms from the series trilogy. $160 at Amazon

