Apple’s latest 14-inch MacBook Pro falls to a new low of $1,699 for today only

Apple’s big iPhone event announcing a new iPhone may be just five days from now, but the best Apple thing you can buy today is its M2 Pro-powered MacBook Pro for a new all-time low. The base configuration of the latest 14-inch MacBook Pro is on a one-day deal at B&H Photo for $1,699 ($300 off). It’s packing a 10-core M2 Pro processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of built-in SSD storage, and all the other modern accoutrements of the latest MacBook Pros — excellent battery life, MagSafe charging, an SD card slot, a notched 3024 x 1964 resolution Mini LED screen, and a slew of ports.
If you’re in the market for a workhorse laptop for everyday tasks and some extensive creative workflows, you can’t go wrong with the 14-inch MacBook Pro. It’s powerful yet portable enough to make a good commuter notebook, and with this discount, it is just a couple hundred dollars higher than the 15-inch MacBook Air.
14-inch MacBook Pro (M2 Pro, 2023)
The 2023 version of the 14-inch MacBook Pro comes with the new M2 Pro 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD storage. It can also be configured with a higher-end M2 Max processor.
Want a state-of-the-art TV that’s not going to put you in the hole for thousands of dollars? The 65-inch LG C3 OLED is on sale for $1,696.99 ($803 off) at Amazon and $1,699.99 at Best Buy. The C3 remains one of our most recommended TVs, like its C2 predecessor before it, because it has a great OLED panel and supports up to 4K / 120Hz output across all four of its HDMI 2.1 ports. It’s fast enough to work great with all modern consoles, even in fairly competitive play where you don’t want to feel any input latency. Plus, its OLED panel and HDR support handle dark scenes in TV shows and movies with aplomb. The C3 even makes adjusting color settings a lot simpler, guiding you step by step to tuning the hues to your preferred settings.
LG C3 OLED (65-inch)
The LG C3 offers more processing power than its predecessor and several new picture modes. It continues to offer a 120Hz refresh rate and low input lag as well, along with support for Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync variable refresh rate tech.
Great Scott! The Lego DeLorean from Back to the Future is on sale at Amazon for $160 ($30 off), and it’s arguably one of the coolest love letters to ’80s pop culture that the brick maker has ever produced. The Lego-ified time machine is a faithful recreation of the iconic car from the movie, right down to the light-up flux capacitor tucked behind the driver and passenger seats. If you’re a fan of a particular Back to the Future movie from the trilogy, you can even accentuate the DeLorean to match one of the variants from that installment, like the Mr. Fusion-powered hover mode of Back to the Future Part II.
The 1,872-piece Lego recreation of the DeLorean from the Back to the Future movies comes with Marty McFly and Doc Brown minifigs and includes extra parts to configure it in its three forms from the series trilogy.
“Wait a minute, Doc. Are you telling me you [have even more deals]?”
- First-time shoppers on QVC’s site can use code QVCNEW20 to get $20 off a purchase of $40 or more, which makes a game like Street Fighter 6 for the PlayStation 5 just $39.99 instead of its regular $59.99.
- The Nerf Perses MXIX-5000 motorized blaster with 50 foam balls is still available for $34.97 ($40 off) at Walmart. My colleague and foam-blasting aficionado Sean Hollister considers this the second-best blaster that Nerf makes and “an absolute steal.”
- Samsung’s 2TB 980 Pro SSD with a heatsink is now $124.17 (about $66 off MSRP) at Amazon. That’s an additional drop of $5 since we last saw it on sale a few days ago. It may not be the all-time low of $99.99 we saw during Amazon Prime Day, but it’s a good price for a great NVMe drive to add to your PlayStation 5.
- Alternatively, if you want a Samsung 980 Pro SSD for your desktop PC for the absolute cheapest price you can get, B&H Photo has the 1TB version (without a heatsink) for $49.99 ($60 off) when you add it to your cart today. You can also use it in your PS5, but you’ll need a third-party heatsink.
- The second-gen Google Pixel Stand for wirelessly fast-charging a compatible Pixel 6 or Pixel 7 phone is $70.50 (about $9 off) at Amazon. It makes a great bedside charger since Pixel phones can essentially turn into a digital photo frame while charging.
- Third-party PC game seller Fanatical is running a nice promo for anyone looking to buy Starfield on Steam. If you buy Bethesda’s massive new sci-fi RPG and use code FANATICAL17, the standard edition will be $58.09 ($12 off), and the premium edition will be $82.99 ($17 off). Additionally, Fanatical will also gift you a mystery game on Steam for free that’s “highly rated.”
- Mortal Shell: Complete Edition for the Nintendo Switch is just $2.99 ($27 off) on Nintendo’s eShop through September 14th. That’s a ridiculously low price for a very good Souls-like action RPG. If you’ve been curious about the popular Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Elden Ring games by FromSoftware but feel too intimidated to try one, Mortal Shell can be a nice 101-level intro.