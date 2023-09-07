Honda is the latest automaker to adopt Tesla’s charging port for its future EVs

Honda announced today that it’s adopting Tesla’s electric vehicle charging connector for its future vehicles. The Japanese automaker was one of the holdouts to accept the competing (and winning) standard, joining the likes of Ford, GM, Rivian, Volvo, Polestar, Nissan, Mercedes-Benz, and Fisker.
Honda is planning to implement Tesla’s plug, now known as the North American Charging Standard (or NACS) in a new electric vehicle slated for 2025. The automaker, like every other manufacturer on board with NACS, is promising the availability of a CCS Combo to NACS adapter before 2025 so existing models (and soon-to-be-released ones like the Prologue) will have access to Tesla’s vast and reliable Supercharger network.
Before its plans to adopt NACS, Honda jumped in on a joint venture with BMW, GM, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, and Stellantis to build out a nationwide electric vehicle charging network. DC fast-charging networks that aren’t built by Tesla are found to be largely unreliable, so with access to Tesla’s Supercharger plus building a new network, future Honda EV owners might have a better time, whenever the automaker gets around to releasing them.