E3 continues to fall apart

Plans for E3 2024 have already been in doubt, but now a report from GamesIndustry.biz reveals that the ESA — the trade association behind the event — has dumped its organizer. The ESA has confirmed to The Verge it no longer plans to partner with PAX organizer ReedPop for future E3 events.

Even though the ESA has yet to cancel next year’s event, signs are pointing in that direction. In June, a report from the Los Angeles City Tourism Commission revealed that the city doesn’t expect E3 to return to its convention center in 2024 or 2025. The show still has a chance at coming back, however, as GamesIndustry.biz reports that the ESA is planning a “complete reinvention” of E3 in 2025.

In a statement provided to The Verge, ESA CEO Stanley Pierre-Louis says the association is “continuing to explore” how it can evolve E3 and that it’s “evaluating every aspect of the event, from format to location.” Pierre-Louis adds that the ESA remains “committed” as a convenor and plans on “sharing news about E3 in the coming months.”