You can now add cutlery to the list of official Cybertruck-inspired products that have hit the market before Tesla has managed to launch the actual vehicle. On Wednesday, Tesla investor Sawyer Merritt spotted that the automaker’s Chinese business arm has teamed up with McDonald’s to produce 50,000 limited-edition “Cyber Spoons.”
The spoons sport the EV’s angular design and brushed silver finish and reportedly cost 30 yuan (around $4). It comes with its own storage tube that has “powered by Tesla” stamped on the end. Oh, and the spoon itself says “DON’T PANIC,” a nod to the book The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy written by Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s “favorite philosopher,” Douglas Adams. McDonald’s in China has also made Cybertruck-inspired McFlurry packaging as part of the promotion.
You’d be forgiven for assuming this is some parody product dreamed up by online pranksters — even Musk tweeted it was “fake news afaik.” The promotion was announced in China on Tesla’s official Weibo account and McDonald’s Xiaohongshu account (another popular Chinese social media platform), so it does at least appear to be genuine.
Tesla China also has a history of releasing some fairly unusual Tesla-themed goods. Last month, it released a Cybertruck-inspired “cat nest” made entirely from cardboard, and it’s previously launched a “Cybervault” charging box in the region.
It’s unlikely that these will be sold outside of China, but Tesla sells plenty of other quirky goods on its US-based website, including a desktop “Supercharger” cable organizer, a Tesla logo branding iron, and at one point, a $250 bottle of “Teslaquila”. If you’re holding out for the real Cybertruck, however, you hopefully won’t be waiting long — Tesla announced back in April that it’s planning a delivery event for Q3 2023, with production-at-scale anticipated for 2024.