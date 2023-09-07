You can now add cutlery to the list of official Cybertruck-inspired products that have hit the market before Tesla has managed to launch the actual vehicle. On Wednesday, Tesla investor Sawyer Merritt spotted that the automaker’s Chinese business arm has teamed up with McDonald’s to produce 50,000 limited-edition “Cyber Spoons.”

The spoons sport the EV’s angular design and brushed silver finish and reportedly cost 30 yuan (around $4). It comes with its own storage tube that has “powered by Tesla” stamped on the end. Oh, and the spoon itself says “DON’T PANIC,” a nod to the book The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy written by Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s “favorite philosopher,” Douglas Adams. McDonald’s in China has also made Cybertruck-inspired McFlurry packaging as part of the promotion.

The case looks snazzy, but this honestly looks like it would be terrible to eat with. Image: Tesla / McDonald's

You’d be forgiven for assuming this is some parody product dreamed up by online pranksters — even Musk tweeted it was “fake news afaik.” The promotion was announced in China on Tesla’s official Weibo account and McDonald’s Xiaohongshu account (another popular Chinese social media platform), so it does at least appear to be genuine.