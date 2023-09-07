Threads will now let you search for posts

Instagram’s Threads is rolling out the ability to search through posts more widely. In a post on the platform , Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the feature is rolling out in “most” English- and Spanish-speaking countries with more to come soon.

In a statement to The Verge, Meta spokesperson Seine Kim confirmed that the feature is coming to both the US and the UK, and is also rolling out on the platform’s web app . Threads first started testing the feature in Australia and New Zealand in August, which lets you search through the platform’s posts based on a specific keyword. Previously, Threads only let you search through users.

The feature is already showing up for some users, as some of us here at The Verge are seeing the feature on Threads after updating the app. When you make a search, the app will still surface lists of users related to your search term. However, selecting the “Search for” option at the very top will let you scroll through posts with that keyword. You can see how the feature looks in the screenshot embedded above, and it seems like it will make it a lot easier to discover new posts and users on the app.