Google teaser previews Pixel Watch 2 and both Pixel 8 phones

No leaks necessary — Google posted new videos of the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch 2. We’ll see more at the launch event on October 4th.

By Emma Roth, a news writer who covers the streaming wars, consumer tech, crypto, social media, and much more. Previously, she was a writer and editor at MUO.

Image: Google

After leaking the Pixel 8 Pro, Google has finally revealed an official look at the flagship device, along with the standard Pixel 8, ahead of its hardware launch event scheduled to take place on October 4th in New York City. A pair of video teasers and a new Google Store landing page give a glimpse at what the Pixel 8 lineup will look like, which includes the “porcelain” 8 Pro seen previously and a pink color option on the smaller phone.

The pictures and videos shared by Google show how much smaller the Pixel 8 is in comparison to the 8 Pro. While the Pixel 8 Pro is rumored to retain the same 6.7-inch display size as its predecessor, the standard Pixel 8 could have a smaller 6.17-inch display (instead of 6.3 inches on the Pixel 7), which is good news if you prefer phones that don’t take up your entire hand.

In addition to the new phones, Google also offers a glimpse at the Pixel Watch 2. The device looks mostly similar to its predecessor and features a porcelain band to match the Pixel 8 Pro.

While Google doesn’t reveal much about the new features coming with the Pixel Watch 2, it notes that you can pair it with a Pixel phone “to get even more personalized help, safety features, and health insights.” Google also briefly showed off the Pixel Buds in its teaser, which indicates that we’ll also see the earbuds at its hardware-packed event.

Update September 7th, 1:42PM ET: Added rumors about the Pixel 8 display sizes.

