Xgimi’s ultra-portable MoGo 2 Pro projector is $120 off right now

Don’t you wish you could bring your TV with you while traveling? Sure, you can keep up with your favorite shows using your phone or tablet, but watching content on a small screen just isn’t as enjoyable. Luckily, the Xgimi MoGo 2 Pro is a portable projector that’ll allow you to watch content more comfortably. Regularly $599, it’s down to its all-time low of $479 ($120 off) when you buy it directly from Xgimi using promo code XGSUB-G3H0T.

Despite the fact it’s small enough to fit in a backpack, the MoGo 2 Pro offers good picture quality — more so in the dark — with support for HDR10 and built-in Chromecast. It can project images up to 200 inches, though you’ll enjoy the best picture quality at 30 inches. As an extra perk, the Android TV projector doubles as a Bluetooth speaker with good sound quality, one that can even run off a USB-C battery pack. It’s a shame it lacks built-in controls for volume and playback, but otherwise, it’s a nice all-in-one gadget to own if you travel a lot for work or pleasure.

Xgimi MoGo 2 Pro $ 479 $ 599 20 % off $ 479 $ 479 $ 599 20 % off The Xgimi MoGo 2 Pro is a portable smart projector and Bluetooth speaker that delivers surprisingly good picture and sound quality for its size. Regularly $599, you can buy it for $479 from Xgimi when you use promo code XGSUB-G3H0T. $479 at Xgimi

Apple could release an updated version of the AirPods with USB-C on September 12th, but if you don’t care to wait, both the third-gen AirPods and the AirPods Max are on sale right now. First up are the latest AirPods, which are on sale for Costco members with a MagSafe charging case for $139.99 ($40 off) through the end of today, September 8th. Non-members, meanwhile, can get them for $148.49 after a 5 percent surcharge. That’s still not a bad deal on Apple’s entry-level earbuds, which, unlike their predecessor, offer IPX4 water resistance, improved voice and sound quality, and even head tracking for spatial audio.

However, if you prefer a pair of noise-canceling headphones over wireless earbuds, the AirPods Max are available in select shades for $449.99 ($100 off) at Amazon, which is a discount you’ll see at checkout. That’s one of their better prices to date, but if you’d like a couple more color options, you can also purchase them for $469.99 at Best Buy and Walmart.

In addition to terrific noise cancellation and sound quality, Apple’s over-ears offer a natural-sounding transparency mode. Their exceptional build quality also makes them comfortable to wear over long periods of time. Plus, like the third-gen AirPods, they pair well with other Apple devices, making them a great option if you own an iPhone or another Apple product.