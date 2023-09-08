Roblox is finally coming to PlayStation

Roblox will finally be available on PlayStation soon. At its 2023 Roblox Developers Conference (RDC) on Friday, Roblox announced that its popular social and gaming app is coming to PS4 and PS5 in October.

Roblox, which is free to download, is already out on a bunch of platforms, including PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and Xbox, but the lack of support for Sony’s consoles has felt like a notable hole in Roblox’s lineup. There have been some clues that a PlayStation version has been in the works, though: a 2022 job listing indicated that Roblox was hiring for a PlayStation engineer, and CEO David Baszucki hinted on an August earnings call that the company has been looking at bringing the app to PlayStation and Nintendo Switch.

Roblox promises that PlayStation players will be able to access “the full catalog of Roblox experiences,” so it sounds like you’ll be able to log in to your account and jump right into your favorite experiences once the app is available on PS4 and PS5.

I asked the company about a potential Switch launch. “We want Roblox to be on all devices, anywhere around the world. At this time, we currently have no imminent plans to have Roblox available on the Nintendo Switch,” spokesperson Roman Skuratovskiy said in a statement to The Verge. However, onstage at RDC, Baszucki heavily teased that Roblox will be expanding to more places: “stay tuned, because there are more platforms to come.”