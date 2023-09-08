AI Drake song ‘not eligible’ for a Grammy, Academy CEO says

The organization behind the Grammys wants to make it clear that the AI Drake song “Heart on My Sleeve” won’t qualify for an award. In a video on Instagram, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. says the song is “not eligible for Grammy consideration” (via Deadline).

On Tuesday, the anonymous creator, who goes by Ghostwriter, released another track using the AI-generated vocals of Travis Scott and 21 Savage. That’s when a report from The New York Times also suggested that the creator is shooting for a Grammy, with Mason Jr. telling the outlet that “as far as the creative side, [the Drake song is] absolutely eligible because it was written by a human.”

But now, Mason Jr. wants to clear up the Academy’s stance on Ghostwriter’s song. “Even though it was written by a human creator, the vocals were not legally obtained; the vocals were not cleared by the label or the artists; and the song is not commercially available,” Mason Jr. says. “Because of that, it’s not eligible.”

In June, the Recording Academy outlined its rules regarding the use of AI. At the time, Mason Jr. said the Academy would allow AI music and content from “human creators,” adding that it may even consider songs containing an AI voice or instrumentals.

“I’m sure things are going to continue to have to evolve and change,” Mason Jr. says on Instagram. “The Academy is here to support and advocate and protect and represent human artists and human creators, period.”