Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

You’ll soon be able to buy a brand-new Xbox 360

You’ll soon be able to buy a brand-new Xbox 360

/

But you’ll have to build it yourself.

By Ash Parrish, a reporter who has covered the business, culture, and communities of video games for seven years. Previously, she worked at Kotaku.

|

Share this story

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Screenshot from Mega’s Xbox 360 replica console featuring the brick-constructed console, a controller, and a copy of Halo 3
Image: Mega / Target

In the year of our lord 2023, you will be able to purchase a brand-new Xbox 360 — but there’s a catch. You’ll have to assemble it yourself. A full seven years after Microsoft stopped production on what was its bestselling console, block builder company Mega has revealed a 3:4 scale replica of an Xbox 360 that’s available exclusively at Target starting October 8th.

The 1,342-piece set includes the console, naturally; an Xbox 360 controller; and a bricked-up copy of Halo 3.

Image from Mega’s Xbox 360 console replica featuring a replica of the Xbox game Halo 3.
The replica console even includes a replica pack-in game: Halo 3.
Image: Mega / Target

There’s also an impressive amount of internals to build, including a functional indicator light — with no worries about getting the infamous red ring of death.

According to the set’s description, “the console opens to reveal a disc drive (and other Easter eggs),” and apparently putting the fake Halo 3 disc into the console will “activate the motherboard.” Not sure what that means, but I have a feeling 343 Guilty Spark is somehow involved.

Image of the Mega Xbox 360 replica’s internal components rendered in building blocks.
Welcome home, John.
Image: Mega / Xbox

I’m impressed by the commitment to detail with this set. I love the little flair of including one of those gray detachable 360 hard drives that is, in fact, fully detachable.

Screenshot of Mega’s Xbox 360 replica featuring the front and back of the console including the indicator light, ethernet and HDMI ports, and vent holes.
The set comes with a detachable hard drive and even a replica of the 360 ethernet port.
Image: Mega / Target

Even the box is hitting all the right nostalgia buttons, replicating almost perfectly the exact look of a 360 box, right down to those frustrating side folds.

Screenshot from Mega’s Xbox 360 replica featuring the Xbox 360 box.
If I saw this in the corner of my eye at a Target, I would fully pass out believing it was real.
Image: Mega / Target

I have to imagine half a glance at this sitting on the shelf at Target would make a generation of 30-somethings believe they’ve been transported back in time. After all, this is the same year that Final Fantasy, Diablo, Baldur’s Gate, and Armored Core games are making headlines while the Big Three shonen anime series are back on TV and a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie is in theaters.

Screenshot from Mega’s Xbox 360 replica console featuring the brick-constructed console, a controller, and a copy of Halo 3
What year is it?
Image: Mega / Target

Seeing an Xbox 360 console in the wild (though it’s not an actual console, of course) would only further reinforce that we’re living in an early aughts time compression.

Image of an Xbox 360 replica controller made of Mega building blocks.
The controller for the Mega Xbox 360 replica set.
Image: Mega / Target

The set releases on October 8th at $149.99. It’s available for preorder on Target’s website, but apparently Mega has tapped the nostalgia vein so hard that preorders are already sold out. That’s okay; that other brick builder company should be able to scratch your classic console itch just as well.

Image of the full Mega Xbox 360 replica set featuring the console, the box, a controller, and a copy of Halo 3.
Though preorders are sold out, the replica is set to hit Target on October 8th.
Image: Mega / Target

More from Gaming