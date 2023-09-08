Apple’s M3 MacBooks might not arrive this year

According to a post from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, it’s looking more likely that Apple won’t launch its line of M3-powered MacBooks “before the end of this year.”

While there haven’t been any solid rumors about when Apple will launch its first laptops with next-generation chips, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said last month that Apple could introduce its M3 chip to “entry-level” Macs during an October launch event.

Reports suggest that Apple could put its M3 chip, which is expected to feature a more efficient 3nm process, in a new 13-inch MacBook Pro, 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air laptops, and a Mac Mini. Gurman believes that we could see all of these new products over the course of the next year.