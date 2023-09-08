Your Wyze webcam might have let other owners peek into your house

Some Wyze security camera owners reported Friday that they were unexpectedly able to see webcam feeds that weren’t theirs, meaning that they were unintentionally able to see inside of other people’s houses. A Wyze customer support agent confirmed to The Verge that this was indeed happening.

“Went to check on my cameras and they are all gone be replaced with a new one... and this isn’t mine!” wrote one user. “Apologies if this is your house / dog... I don’t want it showing up as much as you don’t want it!”

“I am able to click the events tab and see ALL the events on this random person’s camera INSIDE their house,” wrote another.

“I don’t know why, but I can see someone else’s camera,” wrote another.

Each thread has comments from other Reddit users reporting similar issues. Shockingly, I even saw some instances of people claiming they saw the same cameras that other people did.

It appears that people were seeing the other feeds through Wyze’s web viewer at view.wyze.com. A Wyze employee told a user on Reddit that the page is “currently under maintenance” and that “we are working on this and will update when it’s available again.” Wyze’s status page posted a similar message on Friday at 5:44PM ET.

“I cannot disclose any further information.”

A Wyze customer support agent confirmed to me that the company has an issue with its online camera portal — one where people were actually able to see other customers’ camera feeds. “While we work to get this resolved, Wyze Web View functionality may be limited or unavailable,” they told me. The agent was not able to provide an estimate for when the issue would be fixed.

“We and our team are already working to improve our security and to investigate the root cause of this,” the agent said. When I asked if they could share what those improvements might be, the agent responded: “I cannot disclose any further information.”

Wyze’s PR team didn’t immediately reply to an emailed request for comment. While it seems that Wyze is taking steps to fix the issue, you may want to turn off your Wyze cameras until it addresses the problems.