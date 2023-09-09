Grid’s framed, disassembled gadgets are up to 40 percent off this weekend

Happy Saturday, dear readers! If you’re anything like me, chances are you have a soft spot for older tech, specifically the kind of borderline-ancient gadgets and gizmos that often find their way to the landfill or the shoebox under your bed. If so, I’m here to tell you that Grid Studio is running an anniversary sale through Sunday, September 10th, offering discounts on an assortment of framed, nostalgia-inducing gadgets.

In terms of what’s available, you have some options. The original Game Boy and iPhone 4S — which are on sale for $169 ($130 off) and $99 ($70 off), respectively — are surely the star of the show at 40 percent off, but you can still save 15 percent on a range of other aging, oft-forgotten tech with offer code T15. This includes a Motorola Razr V3 ($126.65), an OG iPod Photo ($169.15), and my personal fave at the moment, the translucent purple Game Boy Color ($169.15). Each piece of art puts the key components on display in an A3 frame, shadowbox style, often with labels and measurements so you know exactly what you’re looking at.

Now, if only I could get an N64 controller with a bit more color...

Grid Game Boy $ 169 $ 299 43 % off $ 169 $ 169 $ 299 43 % off Grid’s framed Game Boy puts Nintendo’s famed monochromatic handheld from 1989 on full display, including the casing, buttons, and even the internal gadgetry. $169 at Grid

Grid 4S $ 99 $ 169 41 % off $ 99 $ 99 $ 169 41 % off The Grid 4S depicts the iPhone 4S — the first Apple device to support Siri — in all its glory. The unique artwork consists of around 40 pieces in total, making it a great pick for any Apple or smartphone enthusiast. $99 at Grid

Apple’s latest iPad Pros may feature faster M2 processors, but the last-gen M1 models are virtually identical and cost a whole lot less. Both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro are more than fast enough for most users, support Face ID unlocking, start with 128GB of storage, and include a Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C connector (the larger model also features a terrific Mini LED screen). At the end of the day, the newer slates simply feature the faster M2 chip and support a new hover gesture for the second-gen Apple Pencil.

