Grid’s framed, disassembled gadgets are up to 40 percent off this weekend

Happy Saturday, dear readers! If you’re anything like me, chances are you have a soft spot for older tech, specifically the kind of borderline-ancient gadgets and gizmos that often find their way to the landfill or the shoebox under your bed. If so, I’m here to tell you that Grid Studio is running an anniversary sale through Sunday, September 10th, offering discounts on an assortment of framed, nostalgia-inducing gadgets.
In terms of what’s available, you have some options. The original Game Boy and iPhone 4S — which are on sale for $169 ($130 off) and $99 ($70 off), respectively — are surely the star of the show at 40 percent off, but you can still save 15 percent on a range of other aging, oft-forgotten tech with offer code T15. This includes a Motorola Razr V3 ($126.65), an OG iPod Photo ($169.15), and my personal fave at the moment, the translucent purple Game Boy Color ($169.15). Each piece of art puts the key components on display in an A3 frame, shadowbox style, often with labels and measurements so you know exactly what you’re looking at.
Now, if only I could get an N64 controller with a bit more color...
Grid Game Boy
Grid’s framed Game Boy puts Nintendo’s famed monochromatic handheld from 1989 on full display, including the casing, buttons, and even the internal gadgetry.
Grid 4S
The Grid 4S depicts the iPhone 4S — the first Apple device to support Siri — in all its glory. The unique artwork consists of around 40 pieces in total, making it a great pick for any Apple or smartphone enthusiast.
Apple’s latest iPad Pros may feature faster M2 processors, but the last-gen M1 models are virtually identical and cost a whole lot less. Both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro are more than fast enough for most users, support Face ID unlocking, start with 128GB of storage, and include a Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C connector (the larger model also features a terrific Mini LED screen). At the end of the day, the newer slates simply feature the faster M2 chip and support a new hover gesture for the second-gen Apple Pencil.
And now through September 17th (or while supplies last), Woot is selling the 11-inch M1 iPad Pro with 128GB of storage and an official Apple Smart Folio case in one of two colors for $659.99 ($140 off). As for the bigger 12.9-inch model, you can currently pick it up starting at $859.99 (around $240 off) with 128GB of storage. Best of all, unlike the iPad deals Woot typically offers, the retailer is selling both models in new condition with a one-year warranty from Apple, which makes them a far better deal than this year’s iPads.
2021 iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB)
Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro with an M1 processor sports a Thunderbolt 4 port and second-gen Apple Pencil compatibility. It starts at a higher 128GB of storage compared to non-Pro iPad models.
Verge Deals on X (formerly known as Twitter) /
Join more than 51,000 followers and keep up with the best daily tech deals with @vergedeals
A few more deals, discounts, and savings
- Sony’s entry-level InZone H3 headset is once again available at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target for around $78 ($22 off), its all-time low. The wired gaming headset is a little pared-down compared to Sony’s higher-end H7 and H9 models, yet it delivers warm sound, customizable spatial audio, and solid comfort when gaming on either a PS5 or Windows machine.
- Contrary to what you might think, the iPad isn’t the only tablet in the game. In fact, the OnePlus Pad, one of the better Android alternatives you can get right now, is still on sale direct from OnePlus for $429.99 ($50 off) with an included Stylo stylus (a $100 value). The 11.6-inch slate is a bit limited on the app front compared to Apple and Samsung offerings, but it’s an impressive first-gen device with some lofty specs you’d typically have to pay a premium for — including a high-end display and quad-speaker system that offers support for Dolby Atmos. Read our review.
- If you couldn’t care less about what new wearable(s) Apple plans to introduce during its iPhone 15 event next week, Walmart is offering the first-gen Apple Watch SE with cellular connectivity for just $129 — nearly $100 less than the starting price of the latest model. It’s a decent gateway Apple Watch if you can do without some of the more advanced features, one that will even work with watchOS 10 upon its release in the fall. Read our review.
- Sony’s WH-1000XM5s may offer better sound and improved voice call quality over the last-gen model, but I’ve never gotten over the fact they don’t fold down like the WH-1000XM4s. Thankfully, the latter pair of noise-canceling headphones still offer superb sound for the price, especially since you can pick them up at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target for around $278 ($72 off). Read our review.