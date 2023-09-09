Get Hulu with live TV for a major discount during Disney’s Charter spat

Disney has announced that until October 11th, it will offer a three-month deal on Hulu plus Live TV for $49.99 per month. The $20-a-month discounted subscription, which includes the ad-free tiers for Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, comes right as the final weekend of the US Open championships gets underway and the first NFL games of the season happen.

Disney’s Hulu trial is well-timed, given its spat with Spectrum leaving cable customers with legally dubious options for watching some of the year’s biggest sports events.

That includes tennis player Daniil Medvedev, who last week said he had to use pirate streams to watch the US Open while playing in it since the hotel TVs were connected to Spectrum. Medvedev, who won the tournament in 2021, will face Novak Djokovic tomorrow in the finals, and Deadline reports that ESPN has hooked up players, press, and a few others with Hulu accounts to stream the tournament until it ends.