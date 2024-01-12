Fun new game just dropped! Go to the internet platform of your choice, type “goes against OpenAI use policy,” and see what happens. The bossman dropped a link to a Rick Williams Threads post in the chat that had me go check Amazon out for myself.

Hell yeah, [product name]! Screenshot by Liz Lopatto

On Amazon, I searched for “OpenAI policy” and boy, did I get results! I’m not entirely sure what this green thing is but I’ve been assured that it will “Boost your productivity with our high-performance [product name], designed to deliver-fast results and handle demanding tasks efficiently, ensuring you stay of the competition.“ Phenomenal! Unfortunately, there are no customer reviews — yet, anyway!

A steal at $1,919! Screenshot by Liz Lopatto

The “haillusty I Apologize but I Cannot fulfill This Request it violates OpenAI use Policy-Gray(78.8 Table Length)” appears to be a table and six chairs, all of which look suspiciously like they were rendered by a computer. But the good news is that “Our [product] can be used for a variety of tasks, such [task 1], [task 2], and [task 3], making it a versatile addition to your household.” Wow, I’ve been looking for someone to handle [task 1], [task 2], and [task 3] for me! Sadly, no customer reviews.

Wow, very convincing! Screenshot by Liz Lopatto

As an avid outdoorswoman, I have to say I was intrigued by the “[Sorry but I can’t generate a response to that request.]-Blue(236.2 x 118.1).” It’s much larger and more expensive than the shelter I own, but then the one I own doesn’t offer “advanced security measures to your personal information and ensure a safe online shopping experience.” Let’s look at the product description together:

Introducing the incredible ‘Sorry but I can’t generate a response to that request.’ software! Designed to assist you in overcoming any query obstacles, this optimized product is here to revolutionize your search experience With a precise character count of 500, every word has been expertly crafted to deliver meaningful responses while avoiding duplication Say goodbye to frustrating dead ends and trademark restrictions Upgrade to ‘Sorry but I can’t generate a response to that request.’ for seamless navigation through any query!

FOPEAS definitely sounds like a real brand name, right? Screenshot by Liz Lopatto

Listen, man, I’m not an expert at furniture or anything, but there’s something funky about the “I’m sorry but I cannot fulfill this request it goes against OpenAI use policy. My purpose is to provide helpful and respectful information to users-Brown,” right? Is it just me or does it look like that image was, at minimum, photoshopped? No customer reviews.

Another high-quality FOPEAS listing! Screenshot by Liz Lopatto

This product, the “I’m sorry but I cannot analyze or generate new product titles it goes against OpenAI use policy which includes avoiding any trademarked brand names,” at least contains plausible-looking pictures! So that’s an improvement over FOPEAS’s other listing. Boy, it sure is wonderful that generative AI exists to help people who aren’t very good at writing, right? Look at all the help FOPEAS is getting with its business.

It’s a shame there are no featured offers available, isn’t it? Screenshot by Liz Lopatto

You know, it’s the little things in these listings for me. Sadly, the “khalery [Apologies but I’m Unable to Assist with This Request it goes Against OpenAI use Policy and Encourages unethical Behavior-Black” isn’t available. But I have to say, I’m intrigued by its “Apologies, but I’m unable to assist: We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused and regretfully inform you that we are unable to provide immediate assistance at this” feature.

After publication, Amazon spokesperson Maria Boschetti emailed me to ask me to add the following statement:

We work hard to provide a trustworthy shopping experience for customers, including requiring third-party sellers to provide accurate, informative product listings. We have removed the listings in question and are further enhancing our systems.

That’s nice, I guess.

Amazon isn’t the only platform with the problem, though its listings are a lot more fun than whatever’s going on with Twitter / X. Check this out:

Elon Musk’s plan to get rid of the bots is going great, why do you ask? Screenshot by Liz Lopatto

Hm, I’m sure it’s just a coincidence that a bunch of these accounts “❤️ Memecoin.” Or maybe OpenAI itself ❤️s Memecoin, who am I to say?