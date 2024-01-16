Ubisoft renamed its subscription service and added a new one focused on classics

Ubisoft has renamed its monthly subscription service Ubisoft Plus and is combining the old pricing tiers (Multi-Access and PC Access) into one package dubbed Ubisoft Plus Premium. The new plan will allow players to play games on Xbox, PC, and Amazon Luna and is priced at $17.99.

Premium members will get day one (and occasionally early) access to new releases, as well as their pick of premium editions, DLC, and monthly awards. If you already subscribe to PC Access, you’ll keep your plan as is, and you can continue to pay the old monthly fee of $14.99.

It’s also adding another package, Ubisoft Plus Classics, that focuses on back catalog games like Fallout 4, Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry 6, Rainbow Six Siege, and Watch Dogs: Legion. According to Ubisoft, it’s “included for PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium Members, and is now available on PC through the Ubisoft Store for $7.99 per month.”

Ubisoft’s director of subscriptions, Philippe Tremblay, mentioned incoming additions as well, saying in a Q&A, “... looking into the future, we have an exciting lineup that they’ll be able to play either in early access or on day one, and then we’ll eventually have the Activision Blizzard catalog, too.”