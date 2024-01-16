The Apple Vision Pro has a ‘guest’ mode for your friends to try it

Apple’s Vision Pro headset will come with an option that lets you share it with friends and family members — a feature currently available on nearly every other headset. In a press release on Tuesday, Apple says you can let a “guest user” who’s not registered to the device try out certain apps and experiences, without needing to set up an account on the device.

Although not explicitly mentioned by Apple, it seems guest users will be able to bypass the headset’s Optic ID requirement that unlocks the device upon scanning your iris. Apple doesn’t go into too much detail about how this will all work, but the company notes guests may access “some app content, such as large photo attachments, in Messages” while the Settings app is open. Additionally, Apple says it will restrict Apple ID settings, Optic ID, passcode, passwords, Apple Pay, Persona, and health data while a guest is using the headset.

When Apple first announced the Vision Pro headset, the company never made it clear how or if you could share the $3,499 device. But last year, 9to5Mac found a “Guest Mode” available within the visionOS software development kit, which would let users create a password that gives their friend or family member access to the Vision Pro’s app. Apple didn’t confirm the feature’s existence until now.